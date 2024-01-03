  1. Skip to content
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow

Jessica Saltz
March 1, 2024

Two weeks after he died in prison, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been laid to rest in Moscow. Thousands gathered outside the church where his funeral was held, in defiance of a heavy police presence and warnings from the Kremlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d5z8
