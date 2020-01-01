A community mourns as Krefeld Zoo reopens after New Year's fire

Hundreds of mourners gathered in the western German city of Krefeld on Friday as the city's zoo reopened for the first time since a fire on New Year's Eve decimated its primate exhibit.

A sea of flowers and candles from the previous night's vigil sprawled across the zoo's entrance, where visitors grappled with the tragic loss. Some 30 primates once housed in the 21,000-square-foot Great Ape House, including Europe's oldest gorilla in captivity, perished in the fire. Just two chimpanzees survived, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

"It's a strange feeling, and I'm nervous about how it will be when you walk in," Sabine Doege, a local from Krefeld, told DW. Doege has been visiting the exhibit, a staple of the community for nearly 50 years, since she was a child.

"Somehow we grew up with them," she said of the animals lost in the fire. "I don't want to imagine how the primates felt that night."

Watch video 02:04 Three people come forward after Germany zoo fire

Negligent arson

In a press conference on Thursday, local police said the fire broke out when a mother and her two adult daughters released five paper lanterns tattooed with New Year's wishes into the night sky.

The family was unaware that a 2009 ban on the decorations in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Krefeld is located, also applied to New Year's festivities, according to police. The family promptly turned themselves over to authorities, who confirmed the women are currently being investigated for negligent arson. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison, according to German law.

In a statement on Thursday, investigators also commented that the suspects had not expected the consequences of their New Year's celebration and that they were "infinitely sorry" for what occurred.

Read more: Sky lanterns – the most elegant fire hazard?

Watch video 00:59 Fire kills animals at zoo in western Germany

A community mourns

Visitors on opening day expressed that they, too, were sorry for the loss of life and what the tragedy means for the community.

The Krefeld Zoo opened its doors in 1938 and attracts nearly 320,000 annual visitors to the town, according to its website. The Great Ape House was seen as a model for other zoos in Germany and around the world when it opened in 1975, zoologists commented in the days since the tragedy.

"It's really, really difficult for me because I've been coming to visit the Krefeld Zoo since I was a child," one Krefeld father told DW as he took in the scene with his children. "I think the pain is running deep throughout the entire world."

Read more: German apes likely traumatized after animal deaths in Krefeld Zoo fire

A short history of German zoos The pandas are coming! Trees for climbing, an artificial river, species-appropriate plants - preparations for Chinese pandas Jiao Qing (pictured) and Meng Meng have been in high gear at Berlin's Zoological Garden. The Panda Plaza is now up and running after the two arrived on a first-class flight from China June 24. Such luxury for animals has not always been the case. Here's a look back at the history of German zoos.

A short history of German zoos Germany's first zoo Professor of zoology Martin Hinrich Lichtenstein was so enthused with the Zoological Garden in London that he wanted to build one himself. In 1841, he was able to convince Friedrich Wilhelm IV to do it. The King of Prussia decreed that some 22 hectares (54 acres) be sectioned off from Berlin's Tiergarten and turned into Germany's first Zoological Garden.

A short history of German zoos The first animals move in By 1845, two coatis, three Arctic foxes, a red jackel, two badgers, 24 monkeys, and three bears from Siberia were living there. In 1846, lions and tigers were moved into their own building. The first elephant came onto the scene in 1857, in 1861 the first zebra. Yet sadly, there was a high animal mortality rate.

A short history of German zoos Vienna as a role model The Schönbrunn Zoo in Vienna took a completely different and much grander approach. In 1906, the first elephant to be conceived in a zoo was born. By 1914, Schönbrunn was one of the largest zoos in the world, with 3,500 animals from 717 species. It became a role model for the Berlin Zoo. Today, Schönbrunn is one of the oldest existing zoos in the world and allegedly the most visited in Europe.

A short history of German zoos Royal park as a predecessor Many zoos sprung up in German-speaking countries in the second half of the 19th century. After Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, Basel, and Leipzig followed suit. But Prussian King Wilhelm IV had already created his own wildlife park back in 1571, which he used not only for hunting - he also allowed nature researchers to live there.

A short history of German zoos Building conservation versus animal preservation Many compounds, such as this Antelope House in Berlin's Zoological Garden, were built in the 19th century and attempted to reflect the exotic origins of the animals. But as aesthetically appealing as they may have been, they were not always species-appropriate. Still, they cannot be altered because building conservation laws stand in the way.

A short history of German zoos Education and relaxation In the 20th century, zoos popped up all over Germany, and aquariums opened up as well. Monkey parks, ocean parks and bird parks became a craze, and people could even drive their cars or take the bus through safari parks. With the economic boom of the 50s and 60s in Germany, even smaller cities could open zoos or animal parks.

A short history of German zoos Rage in the machine Post-war Germany saw a boom in zoos, with people eager to witness exotic animals. Zoos became living classrooms, but a remotely species-appropriate way of keeping the animals wasn't a priority. Cages and trenches separated lions, tigers and elephants from visitors. It wasn't until the 1970s that research revealed more insight into the psychology of animals, and zoos began altering their designs.

A short history of German zoos Back to nature A milestone in zoo design are panorama areas such as the one Carl Hagenbeck built in Hamburg. Rather than being stuck in cages in a systematic way, animals are kept according to "continents." Lions live near zebras, giraffes, and elephants, for instance, in the "Africa" region of the zoo. Green zones at the Cologne Zoo (pictured) ensure that animals are kept similarly to their natural habitat.

A short history of German zoos The future of zoos Small cages and concrete pens are becoming more and more a thing of the past. Yet how zoos develop in the future depends on smart management. Some zoos, such as in Frankfurt, for instance, have decided to close their elephant houses. As a small zoo in the inner city with just 11 hectares (27 acres), it simply could not provide the animals with enough space.

A short history of German zoos Zoo research Zoos breed species and aim to return them to the wild. They are also involved in environmental conservation and educate visitors about their habitats. But zoo opponents say that to keep certain animals species alive only in zoos is unethical. Instead, focus should be placed on keeping their natural habitats intact. Pictured is a newborn platypus named Mackenzie.

A short history of German zoos Entertainment venues Zoos in Germany get more visitors than sporting events. Nowadays, they're more like entertainment parks with adventure playgrounds, themed restaurants and merry-go-rounds. A little farm at the Cologne Zoo recently opened, where visitors can pet cows and goats. Zoos are now irreplaceable, not only for visitors to reconnect with nature, but also to preserve certain endangered animals. Author: Sabine Oelze (als)



Outpouring of support

Zoo spokesperson Petra Schwinn told DW that while the last 48 hours have been a "nightmare," she finds solace in the outpouring of local and international support.

As the zoo reopened its doors on Friday, she encountered mourners from neighboring European countries, and even received calls from zoos in Australia that are trying to protect their own exhibits as incessant wildfires sweep across the country.

"We realize how strong the community is," Schwinn said.

That community is now intent on rebuilding the zoo's primate stock. Representatives from the Rostock Zoo in northeastern Germany said they were already evaluating how their orangutan and gorilla stocks could be harnessed to help the Krefeld Zoo.

"Two gorillas live in our zoo that descend from those who once lived in Krefeld," Rostock Zoo curator Antje Angeli told German broadcaster NDR.

As part of the Krefeld Zoo's community since her childhood, Sabine Doege and her daughters wanted to support the zoo in any small way they could on reopening day.

"I talked about it with my daughters," she said. "They want to donate their allowance to help support the zoo and rebuild the Ape House."

Ruth Krause reported from Krefeld.