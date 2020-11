Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci resigns to face war crime trial

The president of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, resigned Thursday to face war crimes charges at a special court in the Hague.

Thaci, a former guerilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Sebria, announced he was stepping down at a press conference in the capital Pristina.

He said his resigination was "to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo."

Thaci was indicted by a Kosvo court based in the Dutch city that was created to try alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.

With its majority Albanian population, Kosovo had been a province of Serbia before the Albanians rebelled against Belgrade's rule. A series of guerrilla attacks quickly expanded into a war that was marked by a brutal crackdown by Serbian forces.

More than 10,000 people died in the Kosovo conflict, most of them ethnic Albanians. The fighting ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign in 1999 that forced Serbian troops to retreat.

Thaci has been president since 2016 having previously served as prime minister. In recent years he has taken part in talks aimed at normalizing ties with Serbia, which still rejects Kosovo's independence.

More to follow...

jf/rs (AP, dpa)