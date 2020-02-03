 Kosovo′s government toppled through no-confidence vote over coronavirus response | News | DW | 25.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kosovo's government toppled through no-confidence vote over coronavirus response

Prime Minister Albin Kurti lost a no-confidence vote after being criticized for his handling of the pandemic.

Kosovo Premierminister Albin Kurti PK in Pristina (Getty Images/AFP/A. Nimani)

The Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti lost a no-confidence vote late Wednesday over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, toppling his government. 

Wednesday’s vote was initiated by his coalition partners with 82 parliamentarians supporting it, 32 against it and 1 abstention in the 120-member assembly.

"With this I confirm that the parliament approved the motion," parliamentary speaker Vjosa Osmani said after the debate that lasted nearly 12 hours. 

The coalition between Kurti's Vetevendosje (VV) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) had fallen out after interior minister Agim Veliu was fired by Kurti.

Veliu had criticized the prime minister for not declaring a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vetevendosje has to now select a new nominee for prime minister within 15 days. 

dvv/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Kosovo approves former rebel leader as prime minister

Formerly dubbed the country's Che Guevara, former leftist Albin Kurti's coalition will host six groups representing Bosniaks, Serbs, Turks and other ethnic minorities. (03.02.2020)  

Related content

Kosovo Pristina Interview Albin Kurti Adelheid Feilcke

Kosovo approves former rebel leader as prime minister 03.02.2020

Formerly dubbed the country's Che Guevara, former leftist Albin Kurti's coalition will host six groups representing Bosniaks, Serbs, Turks and other ethnic minorities.

Norbert-Mappes-Niediek - Korrespondent mehrerer deutschsprachiger Zeitungen in Südosteuropa

My Europe: Trump's Balkan deal sends shivers through southeastern Europe 01.02.2020

The EU has failed in the Balkans and now the United States is re-engaging with the region. But that’s not good news for the countries of the former Yugoslavia, says Norbert Mappes-Niediek.

Spanien Getafe | Desinfizierung einer Unterkunft für Menschen mit Behinderung

Coronavirus latest: Spain overtakes China in total death toll 25.03.2020

Spain has recorded more deaths than any country except Italy, with global fatalities surpassing 20,000. The German parliament has approved a multi-billion euro coronavirus aid package. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement