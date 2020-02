Kosovo parties form new coalition government long after snap elections

Kosovo's two major parties agreed on a long-awaited deal on Sunday to form a new coalition government nearly four months after the country held snap elections when Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj's resigned.

The leftist Vetevendosje (Self Determination "VV") party and the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) are two of biggest parties in the country's parliament.

The deal comes a day before the partially-recognized Baltic country is scheduled to elect a new prime minister.

Albin Kurti, 44, of the VV party announced he would become prime minister under the agreement and collaborate with the LDK party as well as other groups.

“We have signed the deal,” Kurti said at a joint press conference with LDK leader Isa Mustafa. "We agreed to elect the new government in parliament tomorrow … We have agreed on everything and are sharing responsibilities within the new government," he added.

Together, the coalition parties hold 77 of Parliament's 120 seats.

New diverse coalition

Snap elections took place in October last year after Haradinaj stood down as prime minister following allegations of war crimes. An EU-funded war crimes court in The Hague had summoned the former leader for questioning.

Kosovo's new coalition is expected to compromise of six groups representing Bosniaks, Serbs, Turks and other ethnic minorities.

Under the new agreement, the government will be made up of 15 ministries, with the VV and the LDK appointing six ministers each. The remaining three posts will be filled by representatives from ethnic minorities.

The VV controls 29 and the LDK 28 of the 120 seats in the new parliament.

It remains unclear how many of the 20 lawmakers from ethnic minority will also join the coalition. Kurti will hold a clear majority.

Kosovo War

Civil conflict ravaged the highly disputed territory from 1998 to 1999. NATO deployed air strikes over Kosovo to drive out Serbian forces accused of killing ethnic Albanian civilians.

In 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Kosovo is not recognized as an independent state by several countries, including Serbia. The new Kosovo government will be expected to negotiate a deal with bordering Serbia.

"We believe it is a good deal that will enable changes that our country needs to make," Mustafa said. "We want this government to be successful and to meet people's expectations at last."

mvb/aw (Reuters, dpa)

