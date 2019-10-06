Kosovo opposition parties lead in parliamentary vote, exit poll shows

Exit poll shows Kosovo's two main opposition parties in a leading position in Sunday's parliamentary election. Many in the country demand a resumption of dialogue with Serbia aimed at normalizing relations.
Kosovo's main opposition parties — Vetevendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) — were each set to receive 30% of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary election, according to an exit poll.
President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) was in third place with 22% of the vote.
Voters went to the polls on Sunday amid calls for the Balkan country's politicians to resume dialogue with Serbia aimed at normalizing ties.
The snap vote came after outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July following a request from a Hague-based international tribunal to question him over crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country's 1998-99 war.
One hundred of the 120 seats in parliament were up for grabs. The remaining 20 are reserved for ethnic communities, including the restive Kosovo Serbs, who have half of those seats. About 1.9 million people were eligible to vote in the election.
Experts said the election is unlikely to produce a stable government, as no single political party is likely to win the vote on its own. It could take days, if not weeks, to forge a coalition.
Read more: Kosovo lawmakers dissolve parliament, open way to election
shs/sms (Reuters, dpa)
People in Kosovo are casting their ballots in a general election that's being held amid calls for leaders to resume dialogue with Serbia on normalizing relations. (06.10.2019)
Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's prime minister and a former guerilla commander, gave up his post after being summoned as a war crimes suspect before a special court. He has already been acquitted twice before in The Hague. (19.07.2019)
A Balkan summit in Berlin has ended with Serbia and Kosovo agreeing to work together to diffuse existing tensions. Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron had hoped to restart a dialogue. (30.04.2019)