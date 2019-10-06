Kosovo opposition parties lead in parliamentary vote, exit poll shows

Kosovo's main opposition parties — Vetevendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) — were each set to receive 30% of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary election, according to an exit poll.

President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) was in third place with 22% of the vote.

Voters went to the polls on Sunday amid calls for the Balkan country's politicians to resume dialogue with Serbia aimed at normalizing ties.

The snap vote came after outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July following a request from a Hague-based international tribunal to question him over crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country's 1998-99 war.

One hundred of the 120 seats in parliament were up for grabs. The remaining 20 are reserved for ethnic communities, including the restive Kosovo Serbs, who have half of those seats. About 1.9 million people were eligible to vote in the election.

Experts said the election is unlikely to produce a stable government, as no single political party is likely to win the vote on its own. It could take days, if not weeks, to forge a coalition.

shs/sms (Reuters, dpa)