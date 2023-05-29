  1. Skip to content
Kosovo riot police along with KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police, secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections, on May 29, 2023.
Protesters and police and peacekeepers gathered around several municipal buildings in northern Kosovo on MondayImage: AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsKosovo

Kosovo: NATO-led peacekeepers clash with Serb protesters

13 minutes ago

Tensions between ethnic Serbs and Albanians are escalating in Kosovo after Pristina deployed heavy police forces to install new mayors in Serb-majority areas. The US accused Kosovo of "increasing instability."

https://p.dw.com/p/4RwDh

NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR clashed with protesters on Monday in northern Kosovo, where the Serb minority is  protesting ethnic Albanian mayors taking office in Serb-majority areas. The Serb communities had boycotted the election that led to new mayors being installed.

KFOR (short for Kosovo Force) reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades against protesters in Zvecan, a Serb-dominated town some 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Pristina.

NATO had deployed its peacekeepers to stem brewing tensions between the protesters and the Kosovo police.

"This morning, the NATO-led KFOR mission has increased its presence in four municipalities of northern Kosovo following the latest developments in the area," a KFOR statement said. "In line with its mandate, KFOR is ready to take all necessary actions to ensure a safe environment in a neutral and impartial manner." 

It said KFOR's commander was in close contact with security officials in both Kosovo and Serbia. 

Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023.
KFOR peacekeeping troops come from a number of countries, here Polish soldiers are picturedImage: Bojan Slavkovic/AP/picture alliance

On Monday, Kosovo police said their officers had sprayed pepper gas earlier on Monday to repel a crowd of protesters. They accused protesters of themselves using tear gas. 

"The protesters, using violence and throwing tear gas, tried to cross the security cordons and make a forced entry into the municipality facility," Kosovo police said in a statement. "Police were forced to use legal means, such as [pepper] spray, to stop the protesters and bring the situation under control."

Serbia sends army to Kosovo border

Ethnic Serbs last year withdrew from Kosovo's state police in protest, meaning officers are now exclusively ethnically Albanian. 

Serbia, Kosovo's northern neighbor which still sees Kosovo as a breakaway Serbian province, responded to the unrest by putting its military on alert and moving additional troops to the border.

Kosovo is mostly populated by ethnic Albanians and has declared independence from Serbia in 2008. In recent years, the two sides have been engaged in EU-mediated talks aimed at normalization.

How did we get here? 

The latest unrest can be traced back to local elections in April. The Serbs decided to boycott the vote in protest to the central government's policies. This led to ethnic Albanian candidates winning the mayoral positions in Serb-dominated towns — despite overall turnout of just 3.5% in the region.

Then, the Kosovo government deployed heavily armed police forces in Serb-populated regions to move the new mayors into town halls. On Friday, three of the four mayors were escorted into their offices by riot police — protesters pelted them with rocks and the police responded with tear gas and water cannon. The protesters then entered a standoff with Kosovo forces blocking access to official buildings.

KFOR soldiers guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023.
Ethnic Serbs boycotted the vote, saying Kosovo should have instead implemented an alternative system of government first proposed by the EU a decade agoImage: Bojan Slavkovic/AP/picture alliance

Rare Western rebukes aimed at Kosovo

Kosovo's government had faced unusually strong criticism from its Western partners as the unrest flared over the weekend. Kosovo's most important ally, the US, accused the Kosovo government of "escalating tensions."

"We strongly condemn the actions by the Government of Kosovo that are escalating tensions in the north and increasing instability," said US State Secretary Antony Blinken, calling on Prime MInister Albin Kurti to "immediately halt these violent measures and refocus on the EU-facilitated dialogue." 

On Sunday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Pristina and Belgrade to engage in dialogue.

"Pristina must de-escalate and not take unilateral, destabilizing steps. [NATO's KFOR] will continue to ensure a safe and secure environment," Stoltenberg said.

The informal Kosovo "Quint" decision-making group — comprised of the US, France, Italy, the UK and Germany — also issued a joint statement calling for restraint from all sides and a de-escalation of the situation on Friday. Its embassies followed up on this again late on Sunday. 

"We reiterate our May 26 statement condemning Kosovo's decision to force access into municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo depsite our repeated calls for restraint," the ambassadors said, adding: "the Quint and the EU's expectation is that the authorities of the Government of Kosovo will undertake no new measures to force access to the municipal buildings in Leposavic, Zubin Potoc, and Zvecan. 

msh/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

A previous version of this article decribed KFOR troops as "NATO soldiers." While KFOR is led by NATO, it also includes troops from non-NATO members. This has now been corrected. DW News Online apologizes for the error.

