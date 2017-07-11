Kosovo MPs elect lawyer Vjosa Osmani as president

The 38-year-old reformist and lawyer Vjosa Osmani was approved as president by the country's parliament in Pristina on Sunday with the backing of Prime Minister Albin Kurti and his Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party.

Osmani received 71 votes from the 82 lawmakers present in the 120-seat parliament.

While the president's duties are largely ceremonial, Osmani will now be the commander of the country's armed forces and would also serve as one of the country's top diplomatic representatives.

Two opposition parties and the ethnic Serb minority party refused to take part in the vote.

Who is Vjosa Osmani?

Osmani started her carrier as a teenage activist. She studied law in Pristina and then completed her master's and bachelor's degrees at the US University of Pittsburgh.

The politician was one of the senior officials of the Democratic League of Kosovo (DLK) party. However, Osmani was ousted from the organization following inter-party strife. She remained an immensely popular politician, securing over 300,000 votes as a Vetevendosje candidate at the February election. Osmani is also seen as a role model for women in the mostly patriarchal Balkan country.

Unlike Prime Minister Kurti, Osmani said it was a priority for her to resume the stalled normalization talks with Serbia.

She is Kosovo's second female leader following Atifete Jahjaga, who served as president between 2011 and 2016.

Why is Osmani succeeding Hashim Thaci?

The position became vacant in November after Hashim Thaci resigned after being charged with war crimes. Osmani, who previously served as the speaker for Kosovo's 120-seat parliament, took over the presidential role provisionally ahead of the Sunday vote.

Kurti's Vetevendosje party secured a resounding victory in the general election in February, but fell two seats short of an absolute majority in the parliament.

The Sunday vote is another step towards cementing the party's dominance, as the country's prime minister, the new parliamentary speaker, and the president are all from Vetevendosje.

