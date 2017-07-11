Kosovo left-wing opposition set to win election: exit polls

Polling stations closed on Sunday evening in Kosovo following the second parliamentary election in 18 months.

Exit polls showed the left-wing Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party winning the largest share of votes, as had been predicted by preelection voter surveys. It gleaned 42%, according to projections.

The long-time ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) was projected to receive 16.5% of the vote, and the conservative Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) 15%.

Snap election

The vote was held early because, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, the last government was formed through an illegitimate vote in parliament.

Some 1.8 million people were eligible to vote in the election. An additional 100,000 diaspora Kosovars were eligible to vote by post.

The election was held to pick 120 lawmakers from among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.

Kosovo's Serbian minority has 10 seats. A further 10 others are allocated to other minorities.

Voters infected by the coronavirus will still be able to cast their ballot through mobile polling teams.

Partial results are expected late Sunday evening.

Election results are expected to be announced later on Sunday

Anti-corruption platform

Vetevendosje — an anti-establishment protest movement turned political party – is led by 45-year-old former political prisoner Albin Kurti. It campaigned on an anti-corruption platform. It accuses traditional elites of squandering Kosovo's first years of independence with graft and mismanagement.

The party has finished first in the previous two elections but both times it was eventually outmaneuvered by other parties who united to form majority coalitions.



Politically sensitive

The European Union sent an Elections Expert Mission to Kosovo to monitor the vote.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal war from 1998 to 1999 between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces.

Most Western nations recognize the country, but Serbia and allies Russia and China do not. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia have not featured highly on any party's campaign agenda.

Talks, brokered by the US and the European Union, stalled again last year.

