Kosovo heads to polls in early election

People in Kosovo in the Balkans headed to polling stations on Sunday to vote to form a new government.

It is the second time in one-and-a-half years that parliamentary elections are going ahead.

The election is being held early because, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, the last government was formed through an illegitimate vote in parliament.

Some 1.8 million people are eligible to vote in the election. An additional 100,000 diaspora Kosovars are also eligible to vote by post.

They are electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.

Voters infected by the coronavirus will still be able to cast their ballot through mobile polling teams.

The EU has sent an Elections Expert Mission to Kosovo to monitor the vote.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998 to 1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces.

Most Western nations recognize the country, but Serbia and allies Russia and China do not.Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Election results are expected to be announced later on Sunday

Who are the frontrunners?

Polls place Vetevendosje (Self-determination) – an anti-establishment protest movement turned political party – in a comfortable first place. But it could still be short of claiming an absolute majority.

The party, led by 45-year-old former political prisoner Albin Kurti, has been campaigning on an anti-corruption platform. The party accuses traditional elites of squandering Kosovo's first years of independence with graft and mismanagement.

It has finished first in last two elections but both times it was eventually outmaneuvered by other parties who united to form majority coalitions.

Polls show the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) in second place with around 20% of the vote, followed by the outgoing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

kmm/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)