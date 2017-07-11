Kobe Bryant: Pilot error likely caused helicopter crash

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) determined Tuesday that the pilot on the fateful helicopter trip that killed Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was to blame for the crash in January 2020.

In addition to Bryant and the pilot, Bryant's daughter, Gianna, and six other passengers were killed in the crash. There were no survivors.

What were the findings?

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said the pilot, Ara Zobayan, "was flying under visual flight rules (VFR) which legally prohibited him from penetrating clouds. However, he continued this VFR flight through the clouds, into instrument meteorological conditions."

Fans paid their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Bryant's home arena for two decades

Zobayan told air traffic controllers that the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was climbing out of heavy fog when it was actually descending rapidly and in a steep left turn, plowing into hills just outside Los Angeles.

"This maneuver is consistent with the pilot experiencing spatial disorientation in limited visibility conditions," said Sumwalt. "He would incorrectly perceive that the helicopter was climbing when it was descending."

"We are talking about spatial disorientation where literally the pilot may not know which way is up or down, whether he or she is leaning left or right," said Sumwalt.

No one survived the helicopter crash in the Los Angeles hills

The NTSB added that it was still investigating the pilot's "likely self-induced pressure" to complete the flight. "What were the expectations of the pilot under company policy? Did he put pressure on himself? What actions could he have taken to have avoided flying into the clouds?" asked Sumwalt.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built a stellar NBA career with the LA Lakers, won two Olympic gold medals, and also snatched an Oscar for his animated movie. Bryant died in a helicopter crash that also killed eight others, including his teenage daughter Gianna. His death, aged 41, shocked the world.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant Teenage prodigy Bryant was drafted for the NBA at 17 years old, making him one of just a handful of players to enter the league straight out of high school. His talent was remarkable — but not completely unexpected. Kobe's father Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant is also a veteran NBA player.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant The Italian connection The future Lakers star spent a good part of his childhood in Italy due to his father playing in the Italian league. Italy's basketball federation president Giovanni Petrucci said of Bryant: "He spoke Italian very well. He even knew the local slang." Bryant, who also spoke Spanish, often said it would be a "dream" to play in the country.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant Clutch player Although Bryant was originally drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, the team quickly traded him to the LA Lakers. Bryant soon found his footing in Los Angeles, forging a partnership and launching a rivalry with Shaquille O'Neal. The two won their first championship together in 2000 and repeated the feat in 2001 and 2002.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant Accusation of rape In 2003, a 19-year-old hotel worker accused Bryant of raping her. Bryant, who married his wife in 2001, admitted to having sex with the woman — but claimed the encounter was consensual. The victim did not testify in court and the rape charge was dropped. A civil lawsuit was later settled out of court.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant Dazzling milestones During his two-decade career with the LA Lakers, Bryant scored 33,643 points, won five NBA championships, and was twice named the NBA Finals MVP. He was also selected for 18 NBA All-Star games. He retired in 2016.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant Winning at the Oscars Bryant announced his retirement with a letter titled "Dear Basketball" in 2015. In 2017, the NBA superstar and Disney animator Glen Keane (r) turned the letter into a short animated film. The video won an Oscar at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The legacy of Kobe Bryant Backing women's sports After retiring, Bryant used his celebrity clout to promote women's sports, particularly basketball and soccer. His daughter Gianna, 13, was an avid basketball player. She was killed alongside her father on 26 January. Author: Darko Janjevic



Kobe Bryant - a basketball legend

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the NBA title five times.

He was an 18-time All Star, 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player, and scored the fourth most points in NBA history.

He twice won Olympic gold with the US basketball team during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Games. The Laker was posthumously named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

kbd/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)