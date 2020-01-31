 Kobe Bryant helicopter crash not caused by engine failure | News | DW | 07.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash not caused by engine failure

US investigators have said the helicopter involved in the crash which killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant did not appear to suffer engine failure. The pilot allegedly came within 30 meters of clearing the clouds.

A rescue helicopter responds to the scene of the crash that killed Kobe Bryant

The helicopter wreckage from a crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others showed no outward signs of engine failure, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday.

Bryant and his daughter were killed when the helicopter they were riding to a girls' basketball game crashed into a hillside on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

The NTSB said in an update to its ongoing investigation that "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure."

Camera footage reviewed by the NTSB showed pilot trying to exit clouds by increasing altitude. He managed to ascend to 2,300 feet (701 meters), just 30 meters from the top of the clouds, before starting a rapid descent.

Investigators said they will continue to dissemble and examine the engines, which were engulfed in flames following the crash, adding that a cut tree branch at the crash site indicates the rotors were turning at the time of impact.

However, the report did not rule out eventual mechanical problems that could be identified when the engines and other parts recovered from the wreckage are more closely examined. 

A crash in the fog

Friday's investigative update did not offer any findings about what caused the crash, and the final report is not expected for at least a year.

The NTSB has said fog and limited visibility reported near the crash site would be a key focus of the investigation. The report said the hillside where the accident occurred was obscured by fog at the time of the incident.

Read moreFoggy weather scrutinized in Kobe Bryant crash, say investigators

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter was flying forward and downward through the fog before it crashed, adding he saw the helicopter for 1 to 2 seconds before it hit the hill.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was not equipped with a "terrain awareness and warning system" device that signals when an aircraft is close to hitting the ground. The aircraft also did not have a black box or a voice recorder.

Watch video 03:04

Tribute to Kobe Bryant

wmr/dj

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Kobe Bryant: A basketball legend in street art

The recent death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant shocked sports fans the world over. Many artists have depicted him in murals in public spaces. Some have done so since his recent death in a helicopter crash. (31.01.2020)  

Related content

BG Kobe Bryant Tribute | Los Angeles

Tribute to Kobe Bryant 31.01.2020

The LA Lakers will return to the court Friday night, for their first game since former team-mate Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. The basketball team is planning to hold a pre-game tribute to those who died in Sunday's accident.

Kobe Bryant Tribute 28.01.2020

Basketball great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter and eight others. Former players, coaches and fans have remembered the former LA Lakers shooting guard for his on-field exploits.

BG Kobe Bryant | Kobe mit seiner Tochter Gianna (2019)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash 26.01.2020

NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near the town of Calabasas. The 41-year-old athlete was considered one of the best basketball players of his generation.

Advertisement