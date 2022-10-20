  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address at the Frankfurt Book Fair.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address at the Frankfurt Book FairImage: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance
LiteratureGermany

Zelenskyy speaks at Frankfurt Book Fair

Christine Lehnen | Sabine Kieselbach
13 minutes ago

At the Frankfurt Book Fair, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on authors to document the terror unleashed by Russia's invasion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ITK0

In a video address at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of information and knowledge in the fight for peace and freedom.

Zelenskyy pointed out that "there are still plenty of public figures in Europe who are encouraging the 'understanding' of Russia," as well as tolerating terrorist policies by states like Iran.

"How can this happen?" he asked. "The only answer is a lack of knowledge."

Ignorant people are easier to manipulate, he said, adding that it is all the more important that people are informed "about the terror that Russia has brought to Ukraine."

"Knowledge is the answer," he went on. "Books, documentary scripts, articles, reports — these are the answers."

Zelenskyy called on authors and the book industry to write, publish and distribute books "about those who weaken Europe."

For Zelenskyy, Russia and Iran no longer export culture, but "only death."

"They are less present in the culture sphere and at the same time more present where everything is destroyed," the Ukrainian president said, referring to the Iran-made drones that  Russia used in recent attacks on Ukraine.

Both Russia and Iran are not officially represented at the book fair this year.

The president concluded by inviting authors and publishers to come to Ukraine and bear witness to the war.

The audience in the packed exhibition hall responded to his speech with a standing ovation.

Demands of European book industry

Following the president's pre-recorded Ukrainian-language broadcast, Oleksandr Afonin, President of the Ukrainian Publishers and Booksellers Association, took the podium in Frankfurt.

He urged the creation of a culture fund to finance translations from and into Ukrainian. The money could also facilitate acquisitions for Ukrainian libraries and support Ukrainian publishers suffering from the Russian war of aggression, he said.

Afonin suggested the German Publishers and Booksellers Association and the European Publishers Association as possible founders of such a fund.

The Ukrainian publisher and writer also criticized Russian publishing houses, saying not a single one has condemned the war or expressed support for Ukraine. 

People sitting in rows of chairs with sign 'Stand with Ukraine' on them.
'Stand with Ukraine': The audience at Zelenskyy's addressImage: Sabine Kieselbach/DW

Strong Ukrainian representation at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Ukrainian book publishers and literary institutions are in the spotlight at this year's book fair.

Forty-six Ukrainian publishers are presenting their catalog, and many authors will be contributing to the fair's discussions and events.

"What we need are heavy weapons and good books," Ukrainian author Yuri Andrukhovych told DW right after his president's video address at the publishing event.

Ukrainian author Yuri Andrukhovych smiles.
Ukrainian author Yuri AndrukhovychImage: Sabine Gudath/IMAGO

Andrukhovych is one of the most important representatives of Ukrainian literature. His novels, including "The Moscoviad," "Perversion" and "Recreations," have been widely translated. In turn, he has translated many classics into Ukrainian, among them Shakespeare and Rilke. For his efforts to advance relations between Ukraine and the European Union, he has been awarded several prestigious prizes in Germany, including the Goethe Medal and the Hannah Arendt Prize.

In addition to Andrukhovych, several other renowned Ukrainian personalities will appear at the fair, which runs until October 23.

Most prominently, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, who was recently featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, will come to Frankfurt in person on October 22. She will take part in a discussion with Brigitte Huber, the editor-in-chief of German women's magazine Brigitte, about mental health and psychological assistance for war survivors.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves Downing Street to attend her first Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after just 6 weeks

Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young Black woman speaks into a yellow microphone

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Society8 hours ago02:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Newly elected president of India’s main opposition Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman lecturing in seminar hall at a university Germany

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A group of people pick up garbage bags in a natural area

Tackling corruption and garbage in Bosnia

Tackling corruption and garbage in Bosnia

Nature and Environment4 hours ago05:34 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People take part in a demonstration by the National Salvation Front against President Kais Saïed

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Woman holding up in front of her eyes a non-crrency coin of Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth.

Female rulers, goddesses and activists on coins

Female rulers, goddesses and activists on coins

Culture3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage