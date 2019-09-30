Knife attack at Paris police headquarters, 5 dead

A knife attack on the Paris police headquarters on Thursday left at least four police officers dead and at least one police officer injured, according police union sources.

The attacker was shot dead by another officer, according to union boss Loic Travers and police officials.

French outlets reported the attacker was an administrative officer at the Directorate of Intelligence of the Prefecture of Police.

Television pictures showed multiple emergency service vehicles at the location near Notre Dame Cathedral. The area was sealed off and the local metro station, Cite, closed.

The incident occured at the Ile de la Cite, the major island in the Seine in central Paris.

Police did not immediately confirm details of the incident or the motive of the attacker.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo mourned for the loss of the officers in a post on Twitter.

"Paris weeps for its own this afternoon after the horrific attack at the Police Prefecture," she wrote. "The toll is heavy: Several police officers have lost their lives."

French media reported that the country's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was due to travel to Turkey, and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also came to the scene.

The incident a day after French police officers went on strike across the country to protest a growing mental health crisis in the force.

