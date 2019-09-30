Knife attack at Paris police headquarters, 1 officer dead

A knife attack on the Paris police headquarters left at least two people dead and multiple police officers injured on Thursday, the police union said.

Le Parisien later reported, cited anonymous sources, put the death toll at five people.

The police trade union told Reuters news agency it believed the attacker was a member of police staff. Mutliple French newspapers reported the attack was an administrative officer at the Directorate of Intelligence of the Prefecture of Police.

The attacker was shot by another officer, according to union boss Loic Travers and police officials.

"As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock (...) and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague," Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on BFM TV.

Television pictures showed multiple emergency service vehicles at the location near Notre Dame Cathedral. The area was sealed off and the local metro station, Cite, closed.

The incident occured at the Ile de la Cite, the major island in the Seine in central Paris.

Police did not immediately confirm details of the incident.

French media reported that the country's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who was due to travel to Turkey, and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also came to the scene.