Klitschko brothers film screens in solidarity with Ukraine

Ukraine's Klitschko brothers, former heavyweight boxing champions of the world and pro-democracy activists, have joined the front lines of the battle to save Kyiv from Russian occupation.

"Klitschko," an award-winning documentary about boxing brothers Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko — the current mayor of Kyiv — men who have become symbols of resistance against Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, will now be screened around Germany to raise funds for victims of the war.

The proceeds from the screenings in over 450 cinemas on March 20 will go to the "A Heart for Children" campaign for aid projects in Ukraine.

"The response of German cinemas to our initiative has been overwhelming," Cineplex Group CEO Kim Ludolf Koch told German press agency, dpa. "All the major chains and also many independent houses immediately agreed to participate."

Watch video 01:04 War in Ukraine: Wladimir Klitschko urges world to 'act now'

'Intense interpersonal dynamic'

The 2011 film by German documentary-maker Sebastian Dehnhardt tells the story of the lives of the two legendary Ukrainian boxing world champions: From their childhood in Ukraine and their beginnings as kickboxers to their move to Germany as young boxing hopefuls and their great successes — and defeats — as international champions.

Mother Nadesha and father Vladimir, who has since passed away, also have their say. A diverse mix of interviews combined with very private archive material — and intense, up-close fight sequences — show why the brothers stick together, and the source of their will to persevere.

As the Los Angeles Times wrote: "Though this artful film … does not stint on inside-the-ring footage, its main attraction is the intense interpersonal dynamic between the brothers."

The two fighters had to promise their mother Nadesha very early on that they would never box against each other.

"The same blood flows in your veins, after all," she says in the film.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks with journalists outside an apartment building hit by Russian incendaries in Kyiv

Sensitive portrait of two sports legends

Although Sebastian Dehnhardt's documentary also deals in detail with the sporting merits of the fraternal fighters, he also aims in creating an intimate portrait of two brothers and their parents and confidants.

In the boxing ring, the Klitschkos were considered heroes, and they became figures of identification for young and old alike in Ukraine.

This was not least because of their discipline, their pronounced sense of family, and strong sense of social responsibility.

Vitali, the 50-year-old older brother, has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014. Since Putin's attack on their homeland, his brother Wladimir, five years younger, has also been with him, working together to organize Ukrainian resistance against Russian troops.

Former world-class athletes Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko are now fighting their toughest battle in the defense of their homeland.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Dmytro Pidruchnyi (Biathlon) After his return from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Dmytro Pidruchnyi enrolled in the Ukrainian National Guard to fight after Russia’s invasion of his country. The 30-year-old is a former European champion biathlete and has been to two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Vitali Klitschko (Boxing) One of the most famous sportspeople from Ukraine, Vitali Klitschko held the World Heavyweight Championship belt in the 2000s in the WBO and WBC organizations and made 12 successful defenses of his titles. He has been the mayor of Kyiv since 2014. The 50-year-old told AFP he was "ready to take up arms" in the defense of his homeland.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Wladimir Klitschko (Boxing) Vitali's brother, Wladimir Klitschko, won the 1996 Olympic boxing gold medal before capturing the IBO, WBA, IBF and WBO titles in the heavyweight division. He retired in 2016, but the 45-year-old has joined the reserves of the Ukrainian army in support of the war effort against the Russian invasion, just like his older brother.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Sergej Stachowski (Tennis) Former tour player Sergej Stachowski is mostly famous for beating Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, when ranked 116. Now aged 36, he has returned to Ukraine to join the fighting after Russia invaded the country in late February.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Oleksandr Usyk (Boxing) Usyk is the reigning unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion of the world. The 35-year-old 2012 Olympic gold medalist has enrolled in the Ukrainian army to protect his country. "I don't want to shoot, I don't want to kill but I have no choice," Usyk has been quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Oleh Luzhnyi (Football) Former right back Oleh Luzhnyi won the Premier League and FA Cup with Arsenal in the early 2000s. The 53-year-old has joined the war for his homeland. "The situation is horrific," he told Sky Sports. "I want to come to coach in the UK but before anything I will stand firmly and fight for my people, for my country and for democracy.”

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Vasiliy Lomachenko (World Champion Boxer) One of the greatest boxers to come out of Ukraine, Lomachenko won two Olympic gold medals in the featherweight and lightweight divisions before claiming world titles in three divisions. He won his most recent fight in December against Richard Commey at the Madison Square Garden. The 34-year-old has enlisted in the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia in his hometown, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Yuriy Vernydub (Football coach) Vernydub is the coach of Sheriff Tiraspol, the Moldovan team that defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League in September 2021. The 56-year-old former defensive midfielder has now joined the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia. He played in the Russian Premier League for Zenit Saint Petersburg from 1997 to 2000.

Ukrainian sports stars who have taken up arms Yaroslav Amosov (MMA) A mixed martial artist, Amosov is the reigning Bellator MMA Welterweight Champion. The 28-year-old has committed himself to defend Ukraine, thereby foregoing his chance to defend his title in May against Michael Page. Author: Lolade Adewuyi



sb/eg (with dpa)