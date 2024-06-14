  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNATO
Kiyo Dörrer
Image: Carys Huws

Kiyo Dörrer

Kiyo Dörrer is a business and climate reporter. She specializes in scrutinizing corporations and governments.

Kiyo launched and leads Planet A, an award-winning YouTube and TikTok channel that makes climate and environmental topics accessible and engaging for younger audiences.

She is half German, half Japanese and has worked in Washington D.C., Tokyo and Shanghai. In 2020, she founded Planet A. The channel has been recognized for its creative approach to climate communication and its ability to reach broad audiences.

Her work has received awards such as the Covering Climate Now Journalism Award for her reporting on coal mining in Germany and a New York Film Festival documentary award.  

She is also a frequent speaker at conferences, sharing insights on effective climate reporting for younger audiences. In addition, she has served as a judge for the Covering Climate Now Awards. 

Skip next section Featured stories by Kiyo Dörrer

Featured stories by Kiyo Dörrer

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
DW Planet A | Illustration CO2 Steuer

The problem with the carbon tax

Burning coal produces cheap electricity – but also tons of emissions. Why don’t we just tax that?
ClimateMarch 15, 202411:38 min
Ist Deutschlands Atomausstieg ein Fehler?

Is Germany's nuclear exit a mistake?

Was pulling out of nuclear energy in the middle of a global energy crisis a huge mistake?
Nature and EnvironmentApril 14, 202313:03 min
Skip next section Stories by Kiyo Dörrer

Stories by Kiyo Dörrer

Deutschland Atomkraftwerk Isar 2 wird abgeschaltet

Germany's dirty secret: Its leaking nuclear waste dump

Germany's dirty secret: Its leaking nuclear waste dump

A radioactive waste dump in Germany has been leaking for decades. And nobody really knows what do to with it.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 19, 202408:49 min
Made Thumbnails

Why dying forests could be good news

Why dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
BusinessAugust 14, 202408:17 min
DW Planet A Atommüll

Nuclear waste is reusable — why aren't we doing it?

Nuclear waste is reusable — why aren't we doing it?

French nuclear fuel company ORANO is one of the very few companies recycling nuclear fuel on a commercial scale.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 2, 202415:24 min
DW - Global Us | Deutschland | Asse

Germany's nuclear waste secret

Germany's nuclear waste secret

A former salt mine in Germany that became a radioactive waste dump has been leaking for decades.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 1, 202412:12 min
Planet A Atommüll

Germany's nuclear waste secret

Germany's nuclear waste secret

Germany has a dirty little secret. A radioactive waste dump has been leaking for decades.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 19, 202415:48 min
Magazin Global Us vom 15.04.2024 | Neodym

Neodymium: The metal driving the energy transition

Neodymium: The metal driving the energy transition

China is world leader when it comes to mining neodymium - a metal in high demand worldwide.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 15, 202407:16 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage