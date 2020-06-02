 Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany′s film industry adapts to the pandemic | Film | DW | 02.06.2020

Film

Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany's film industry adapts to the pandemic

Movie shoots that came to a standstill following the coronavirus lockdown now aim to resume. The film industry was inspired by the Bundesliga's concept — with quarantines and constant testing — to keep cameras rolling.

Filmszene aus ' Vom Winde verweht ' (picture-alliance/Keystone)

What would Gone with the Wind have looked like if Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh as Rhett Butler and Scarlett O'Hara hadn't been allowed to touch? Would the film still have become a classic of cinema history?

For weeks now, filmmakers in Germany have been looking into how they can proceed with the projects they had to postpone because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Although filming per se was not prohibited by the restrictions, it was practically impossible to shoot anything while following the safety guidelines. Only a few studio productions continued their work, including evening TV series.

Nico Hofmann (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Producer Nico Hofmann

"There are clear differences between a studio production in which distances can be maintained more easily or the scenery can be changed, and a larger production with extras and external shoots," film producer Nico Hofmann, chief executive officer of the UFA Group, told DW.

He explains that the company is now going through all of their current projects and setting specific guidelines for each production. "I'm strictly against rewriting scripts," says the producer. Hofmann rather believes film shoots should continue without compromises. 

It doesn't work without proximity

Acting is physical, and often implies proximity, and that applies not only to kissing or sex scenes, but also to a range of life situations portrayed in film. "It would be a shame if fewer erotic scenes made it into films in the future. But beyond that, our work is always about portraying human interactions. Without proximity, it doesn't work," Sebastian Andrae, script author and board member of the Association of German Screenwriters, told DW.

While recommendations for film sets have been prepared by the Association for Energy, Textiles, Electronic and Media, the film industry has also been inspired by concepts developed elsewhere, such as by the Bundesliga, to find solutions: "We've learned a lot from football games, where the situation is very comparable to filming: There are teams in front of and behind the camera, who have to follow different rules," says Hoffman.

Sign 'Film shoot: No entrance' (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

'Film shoot: No entrance'

So for now, if a scene requires actors to be closer than 1.5 meters to each other for more than a minute, they will need to be quarantined. And everyone on set has to be regularly tested for COVID-19, adds Hoffman.

In the industry, such measures are considered necessary to complete productions. An infection on set would definitely jeopardize the project, and perhaps even the production company.

However, such protective measures are also expensive. Film crews are to be divided into groups and tested across the board. The cast needs to remain quarantined together.

Actor Hans-Werner Meyer (picture-alliance/Eventpress)

Actor Hans-Werner Meyer

"We need to discuss financial compensation and the social security status for actors who have to be in quarantine during a shoot, who are not allowed to see their families and who cannot take on other jobs," says actor Hans-Werner Meyer, board member of BFFS, Germany's federal association of actors.

The additional work on set increases production costs, says Nico Hofmann: "Regularly taking everyone's temperature, logging contacts and strictly adhering to hygiene measures means that working hours have increased by up to 20% — and the cost of film shoots have gone up accordingly."

The producer still finds the investment worthwhile, as it allows the productions to continue without rewriting scripts and compromising the project.

One postponement leads to the next

Beyond the actors, everyone in the film industry is affected, from casting to catering to CGI specialists: "Many projects are being pushed back and forth, and everyone is kept on hold," says Meyer. Instead of getting contracts, these freelancers are committed to projects through loose agreements — a common practice in the industry. While contract periods are paid, mere agreements aren't. "If someone blocks their schedule for a production, and it doesn't happen, then they don't get paid for this period — but there should be compensation for this loss," adds Meyer.

Scriptwriters' fees are divided into several installments, with the last and usually the highest payment being linked to the first day of filming. Fortunately, says screenwriter Sebastian Andrae, TV stations paid their authors even though their productions were postponed because of the coronavirus shutdown. In contrast, the situation with scriptwriters working for small film productions companies is more precarious.

At any rate, their work is probably the least affected by the lockdown, as new material will be needed whenever films can be made again in the future. "Writing is the least dangerous part of a film. We work from an isolated office all the time anyway," says Andrae.

COVID-19 cases are not insured

What happens if an actor belonging to the high-risk group becomes infected on the set and becomes so seriously ill that intensive treatment is necessary? At the moment, the age of the members of the cast does not make a big difference; no insurance covers the losses of a production that has to stop because of the virus.

Three weeks ago, more than 100 filmmakers signed an open letter to the German government calling for a default fund. Due to the lack of security, "every motion picture film becomes a ticking time bomb," says the letter sent to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier and Federal Government Commissioner for Cultural Affairs Monika Grütters.

"The producers' alliance is in discussion with Monika Grütters about a default fund so that productions are secured and can be continued," says Nico Hofmann. "This is existential for many companies, but also important for Germany as a film location." Foreign producers are currently setting up completion bonds — insurance for the completion of a film — to make their projects more attractive.

  • Babelsberg Gläsernes Filmatelier

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    The birth of a film studio

    While independent US producers were already establishing their studios in Hollywood, German filmmakers were shooting in the center of Berlin. Because the hot spotlights kept triggering fire alarms, they were asked to find a more remote location. Film pioneer Guido Seeber picked new premises in Potsdam-Babelsberg, at the southwest outskirts of Berlin, where a first studio was built in 1911.

  • Asta Nielsen

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    First film: 'The Dance of the Dead'

    Within just three months, the company Bioscop built a 300 square-meter (about 3,250 square foot) film studio, called the Small Glasshouse. The first production wouldn't wait: The Danish silent movie "The Dance of the Dead," starring Asta Nielsen, was filmed there in February 1912. A year later, a second studio and a film lab were built on the site.

  • Filmszene Der letzte Mann - Regie Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Pioneers of technology

    In 1922, the German film production company UFA joined in. New techniques were developed: Wilhelm Murnau used a moving camera for the first time in the film "The Last Laugh" (starring Emil Jannings, pictured here). Hollywood directors came to Babelsberg to learn the newest tricks of the trade. Hitchcock would even later say, "Everything I had to know about filmmaking I learned in Babelsberg."

  • Stummfilm Metropolis von Fritz Lang Flash-Galerie

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Film classic: 'Metropolis'

    Fritz Lang spent two years working in Babelsberg on his visionary sci-fi epic "Metropolis" (1927), a masterpiece of silent cinema. With production costs estimated at five million Reichsmarks, it was at the time the most expensive film ever made. The futuristic urban dystopia would establish itself as one of the most influential movies of all times.

  • Filmszene Der blaue Engel mit Marlene Dietrich

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Marlene Dietrich, the film icon

    Many stars launched their international careers in Babelsberg, but Germany's most successful film export was without a doubt Marlene Dietrich. The 29-year-old actress had her big break in 1930 with Joseph Sternberg's classic, "The Blue Angel," filmed in both an English and a German version. It was Germany's first major sound film, produced in the brand new studio, Tonkreuz.

  • Film im Nationalsozialismus TRIUMPH DES WILLENS Flash-Galerie

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    The propaganda machine

    After the Nazis seized power, all Babelsberg productions were under state control. About 1,000 films were produced from 1933 to 1945 under the direction of Hitler's propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels. Virulent propaganda films were among the lot, such as Veit Harlan's anti-Semitic "Jud Süss" (The Jew Süss) or Leni Riefenstahl's "Triumph of the Will," chronicling the 1934 Nazi Party Congress.

  • Filmstill Die Mörder Sind Unter mit Schauspielerin Hildegard Knef

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Rubble films

    The first post-war German film was Wolfgang Staudte's "Die Mörder sind unter uns," (1946) known as "Murderers Among Us" in its US version. The film, which launched Hildegard Knef's career, is a reflection on personal guilt and responsibility under Nazi rule. The film was shot in the ruins of Berlin. Critics abroad thought the rubble scenery was a particularly well-built film set.

  • Nackt unter Wölfen Armin Müller-Stahl 1963

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Socialist realism

    The Babelsberg Studios were in the Soviet zone of occupation. The state-owned film company DEFA started filming there in 1947, producing over 700 feature films throughout the history of East Germany. Among the socialist propaganda works, some gained international acclaim, such as Frank Beyer's "Naked Among Wolves" (1963) with Armin Müller-Stahl impersonating a concentration camp inmate.

  • Filmstudios Babelsberg

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    After the fall of the Wall

    In 1989, DEFA was acquired by the trust which was responsible for privatizing East German state enterprises. The studios were then sold to the French company Vivendi Universal in 1992, which further invested around 500 million euros (about $550 million) in renovation. This typical Berlin street is a film set built for the comedy about East Berlin in the 1970s, "Sonnenallee."

  • Bildergalerie Roman Polanski 80. Geburtstag (Film: Der Painist)

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Polanski's 'The Pianist'

    Film producers Carl Woebken and Christoph Fisser bought the company in 2004. With 25,000 square meters of space and 16 studios, Babelsberg is Europe's largest film studio complex. Roman Polanski filmed the World War II drama "The Pianist" here in 2002, with Adrien Brody in the lead role.

  • Bernhard Schlink Filmstill aus Der Vorleser

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    Hollywood in Babelsberg

    Many Americans are now filming in Babelsberg. These international productions bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to Potsdam. British actress Kate Winslet was here in 2007 for the film "The Reader," the story of a teenager who has an affair with an older woman, and learns years later that she worked as a guard in a concentration camp.

  • Brad Pitt Inglourious Basterds Filmstill

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    'Inglourious Basterds'

    Quentin Tarantino, the director of cult films "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill" also came to Babelsberg in 2009. The black comedy "Inglourious Basterds" depicts a fictional failed attempt to assassinate Nazi leadership during World War II. It starred, among others, Brad Pitt (pictured) and Christopher Waltz.

  • Jennifer Lawrence als Katniss in Tribute von Panem

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    'The Hunger Games'

    Over 2,000 extras were needed and gigantic film sets were built for the fourth and third part of the global hit series, "The Hunger Games," filmed in Potsdam and Berlin. Pictured here: Jennifer Lawrence, who portrayed Katniss Everdeen. Berliners might be used to seeing film crews in their City, but they still love to catch a glimpse of their favorite Hollywood stars.

  • Filmstill Homeland Schauspielerin Carrie Mathison

    The oldest large-scale film studio in the world: Babelsberg

    'Homeland'

    A part of the US television series "Homeland" was filmed in Germany. In the fifth season, agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) moves from Kabul to Berlin and works for Germany's intelligence agency. The production's base was not the Federal Intelligence Service's huge offices, but rather the Babelsberg Film Studios — the oldest large-scale film studio complex in the world.

    Author: Suzanne Cords / eg


Film

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Katze seht auf Klavier (picture-alliance/Anka Agency International/G. Lacz)

Piano fireworks

In this program, the French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie tackles Franz Liszt's piano cycle 'Years of Pilgrimage' — while a young Japanese pianist, Tomoki Kitamura, performs music by Schumann, Holliger and Bartók.  

Arts

Circus und Schausteller | Deutzer Kirmes (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Ziese)

Can circuses survive the COVID-19 crisis?

Circuses are among the cultural enterprises particularly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. Small, long-established family businesses are struggling to survive — and even global giant Cirque du Soleil is suffering.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  

Lifestyle

Hofheim | Restaurant Beef'n Beer benutzt Teddybären um Abstand gewährleisten (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Germany finds creative social distancing tricks

With social distancing rules to stay in place till late June in Germany, cultural institutions are finding ingenuous ways to safely bring people together. From noodle hats to parking lot prayers, here's a selection.  

