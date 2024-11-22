King Charles's coronation a costly affair

Charles was crowned monarch at Westminster Abbey, but recent accounts show the royal splendor came at a cost.

King Charles III's coronation in 2023 cost British taxpayers £72 million (€86.5 million, $90.7 million), according to official accounts released late Thursday.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) spent £50.3 million (€60.4 million, $63.2 million), while the interior ministry spent £21.7 million (€26 million, $27.2 million) on policing costs for the "once-in-a-generation" event.

In its annual report and accounts, DCMS said it "successfully delivered on the central weekend of His Majesty King Charles III's Coronation, enjoyed by many millions both in the UK and across the globe".

King Charles was crowned monarch in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May 2023 with dignitaries from around the world in attendance. This was after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022 at the age of 96.

A star-studded coronation concert took place afterward.

Out of touch?

The final bill, which is yet to be disclosed, is estimated to be over £100 million.

The disclosure is likely to spark the long-argued debate that taxpayer spending on the royal event was too large and out of touch for a country struggling with stretched public funds amid growing demands.

A poll by YouGov before the coronation showed that more than half of Britons believed the government should not be funding the event.

Britain's economy has suffered post-Brexit, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now high-inflationary pressures stemming from global conflicts. Meanwhile, economic growth has stalled, taking a toll on people's standard of living.

The DCMS, however, said that the events "offered a unique opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our national identity and showcase the UK to the world."

