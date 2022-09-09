King Charles to walk behind queen's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Prince William has spoken up about the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, pledging to support the new king in any possible way to keep her memory alive.
Being a royal demands a fair amount of resilience, a tough skin and patience in spades. For the king-in-waiting, the latter has been especially true.
The queen's coffin arrived at the cathedral following a procession through Edinburgh joined by King Charles III and his siblings. The reverend spoke of her 'legendary love' for Scotland. DW has the latest.
King Charles III has addressed the nation for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version