 King Charles to walk behind his mother on the way St Giles′ Cathedral | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

King Charles to walk behind his mother on the way St Giles' Cathedral

More in the Media Center

New patron of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JUNE 27 File photo dated 10/7/2017 of the Prince of Wales who has followed in the footsteps of his father to become patron of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. The Duke of Edinburgh served as patron of the College for 66 years, having first become patron in 1954. Issue date: Monday June 27, 2022. See PA story ROYAL Charles. Photo credit should read: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire URN:67605047

King Charles III, Britain's new monarch 09.09.2022

Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

As UK mourns queen, King Charles vows to serve nation 10.09.2022

Britain's King Charles III waves as he walks into Buckingham Palace after greeting the crowd and looking at floral tributes, in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

Charles makes first speech as king 09.09.2022

Britain's King Charles III greets the members of the public in the crowd upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

King Charles meets crowds at Buckingham Palace 09.09.2022

More from DW News

People write messages and place flower on the memorial wall as they mark the second anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, at Maelbeek metro station on March 22, 2018. On March 22, 2016, thirty-two people were killed and 324 were injured following a triple bomb attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, which hit Brussels' airport and the Maelbeek - Maalbeek metro station. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Olivier HOSLET / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brussel terrorist attack trial: Victims recall the horror 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Ukraine war: Russia retaliates with power outages in the east 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.09.2022

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of the Scottish capital to welcome the motorcade.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11.09.2022

Read also

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, where he is formally proclaimed monarch. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William remembers grandmother, vows support for King Charles III — as it happened 10.09.2022

Prince William has spoken up about the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, pledging to support the new king in any possible way to keep her memory alive.

Prinz Charles sitzt neben der Krone der Königin während der Eröffnung des Parlaments in Westminster. Die britische Königin Elizabeth II. ist tot. Mit dem Tod von Queen Elizabeth II. ist ihr Sohn Charles zum König geworden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

What to know about King Charles III, Britain's new monarch 08.09.2022

Being a royal demands a fair amount of resilience, a tough skin and patience in spades. For the king-in-waiting, the latter has been especially true.

Prinz Charles sitzt neben der Krone der Königin während der Eröffnung des Parlaments in Westminster. Die britische Königin Elizabeth II. ist tot. Mit dem Tod von Queen Elizabeth II. ist ihr Sohn Charles zum König geworden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UK mourns Elizabeth II, Charles III pledges 'lifelong service' as king — as it happened 09.09.2022

King Charles III has addressed the nation for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's King Charles III, back to camera, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Advice for the new King from his subjects: 'Leave politics to the politicians' 12.09.2022

The key to boosting King Charles's approval ratings will be remaining in a traditional role, his subjects on the streets of London say. Others say he’ll have to face the unpopularity of the monarchy as an institution.