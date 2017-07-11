King Charles III to be formally proclaimed British monarch — live updates

Proclamation of new king to be read in public for the first time

Queen Elizabeth II's journey to her final resting place to begin

Charles tells prime minister queen's death was ‘the moment I have been dreading'

This article was last updated at 04:21 UTC/GMT.

Accession Council to officially proclaim Charles the new king

Charles will be formally proclaimed King at St James's Palace on Saturday.

Although he automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died, he will take an oath to "assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty" at a ceremony overseen by a body called the Accession Council.

The Garter King of Arms will then read the first public proclamation of the new sovereign from the balcony at St James's palace.

A day later it will be read aloud in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It is part of the traditional British pomp and ceremony when a new sovereign takes charge and dates back to 1837.

Charles makes first speech as king

Times have changed, though, and King Charles III on Friday already made his first television address paying tribute to the late queen and vowed to serve with "loyalty, respect, and love."

He said he would emulate his late mother's life of service.

The queen's journey to her final resting place

Away from the world's media glare in London, a mass of flower bouquets grew at Holyroodhouse, the royal palace in Edinburgh.

The queen's coffin will be taken there from Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

From here, it will be taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the queen will lie at rest. Members of the public are due to be allowed to pay their respects.

From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to be flown to London on Tuesday for a lying in state at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster.

Officials expect more than one million people to file past the catafalque.

A televised funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey sometime in the next two weeks.

She will be interred with Prince Philip at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

King and PM's first formal audience

King Charles III hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace for their first formal "audience."

The monarch is the UK's head of state and meets with the prime minister weekly to discuss government business.

King Charles met Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

Friday's meeting between the new King and new prime minister was brief.

He told her his mother's death was "the moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have."

"But you try and keep everything going," he added.

Queen Elizabeth advised 15 prime ministers during her reign, something Truss reflected on during a session of parliament.

"I have personally greatly valued her wise advice," both before and since becoming premier, Truss said.

"She generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days."

You can revisit our updates from September 9 here.

lo/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)