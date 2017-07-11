King Charles III is formally proclaimed British monarch — live updates

Proclamation of new king to be read in public for the first time

Accession Council proclaims Charles as new British monarch

The Accession Council has formally proclaimed Charles, the eldest son of Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, as the new British sovereign.

At a televised ceremony, the council also announced the new king's name as head of state: Charles the Third.

The ceremony was attended by the heir-apparent, Charles' son William, who has also taken his father's title of Prince of Wales.

Charles automatically became the new monarch after the death of his mother, with Saturday's proclamation being only a confirmation of his identity as new king.

The proclamation at St James's Palace will be followed by a public announcement from a palace balcony an hour later.

Meeting of the Accession Council begins

The Accession Council, a ceremonial body whose job is to confirm the identity and regnal name of a new British monarch, has begun meeting at St James's Palace in London.

The council includes the lord mayor of the City of London and members of the House of Lords among other dignitaries and civil servants.

At Saturday's ceremony, Charles, 73, the eldest son of Elizabeth II, will be affirmed as the new British monarch as successor to his mother, who died on September 8.

The new king will take the title of Charles III.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss, as well former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson, were seen arriving at St James's Palace for the council.

What is to happen on Saturday

At 10 am local time (0900 UTC), Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Charles, will be proclaimed king at the Accession Council, which will hold the ceremony in the state apartments of St James's Palace in the City of Westminster. The meeting will be televised for the first time.

Following this proclamation, the new king, titled Charles III, will hold his first privy council, the committee that advises the monarch on state affairs.

A public proclamation will then be made at 11 am local time (1000 UTC) from a balcony of the palace. The announcement will likely be accompanied by a fanfare and gun salutes.

At midday local time (1100 UTC), another proclamation will be made at the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

Two hours later, senior members of the British Parliament will be expected to swear an oath of allegiance to the new sovereign. Swearing such an oath is not obligatory for all MPs, though all will eventually have the opportunity.

Charles' accession to the British throne will be proclaimed a day later in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, which together with England make up the United Kingdom.

London police step up security ahead of royal funeral

Police in the British capital, London, say they are putting long-rehearsed security plans into action following the queen's death, with officers deployed at key locations such as transport hubs and royal parks and residences.

The police said in a statement that they would be closing some roads in the City of Westminster, where many important government buildings are located, "to ensure the safety of those members of public visiting London and to allow the planned ceremonial events to take place."

Visitors to London were requested to "remain vigilant and report any concerns to police officers on duty."

The police forces involved are the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police and the City of London Police.

Japanese, US leaders planning to attend queen's funeral

Japan's Emperor Naruhito is planning to travel to Britain for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on what would be his first overseas trip since taking the throne in May 2019, Japanese media have said.

The Japanese government is also arranging for his wife, Empress Masako, to accompany him at her wish, they said, citing government sources.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend the event, which is expected to take place in London's Westminster Abbey on September 19.

US President Joe Biden has also said he will go to Britain for the funeral.

"I don't know the details yet, but I'll be going," he told reporters.

Charles will be formally proclaimed King at St James's Palace on Saturday.

Although he automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died, he will take an oath to "assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty" at a ceremony overseen by a body called the Accession Council.

The Garter King of Arms will then read the first public proclamation of the new sovereign from the balcony at St James's palace.

A day later it will be read aloud in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It is part of the traditional British pomp and ceremony when a new sovereign takes charge and dates back to 1837.

Charles makes first speech as king

Times have changed, though, and King Charles III on Friday already made his first television address, paying tribute to the late queen and vowed to serve with "loyalty, respect, and love."

He said he would emulate his late mother's life of service.

The queen's journey to her final resting place

Away from the world's media glare in London, a mass of flower bouquets grew at Holyroodhouse, the royal palace in Edinburgh.

The queen's coffin will be taken there from Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

From here, it will be taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the queen will lie at rest. Members of the public are due to be allowed to pay their respects.

From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to be flown to London on Tuesday for a lying in state at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster.

Officials expect more than a million people to file past the catafalque.

A televised funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey at some time in the next two weeks.

She will be interred with Prince Philip at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

King and PM's first formal audience

King Charles III hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace for their first formal "audience."

The monarch is the UK's head of state and meets with the prime minister weekly to discuss government business.

King Charles met Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

Friday's meeting between the new king and new prime minister was brief.

He told her his mother's death was "the moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have."

"But you try and keep everything going," he added.

Queen Elizabeth advised 15 prime ministers during her reign, something Truss reflected on during a session of parliament.

"I have personally greatly valued her wise advice," both before and since becoming premier, Truss said.

"She generously shared with me her deep experience of government, even in those last days."

