 Kim Jong Un′s sister calls South Korean leader a ′parrot′ | News | DW | 30.03.2021

News

Kim Jong Un's sister calls South Korean leader a 'parrot'

Kim Yo Jong has called criticism of weapons tests conducted by North Korea "shameless." The US and South Korea have condemned last week's firing of ballistic missiles.

Sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo-jong.

Kim Yo Jong has taken the lead in anti-Seoul rhetoric

North Korea branded South Korean President Moon Jae-in a "parrot raised by America" in a statement published by state media on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that Moon's "illogical and brazen faced" criticism of missile tests echoed the US stance. 

Seoul's Unification Ministry expressed "strong regret" over Jong's statement, saying that the two countries must observe "the rules of minimum etiquette in any circumstance."

TV screens show a news program reporting about North Korea's missiles with file footage at an electronic shop in Seoul

TV screens show a news program reporting about North Korea's missiles at an electronic shop in Seoul

What did Moon say about the missile tests? 

North Korea fired two "new-type tactical guided missiles" into the sea on Thursday. Moon said "actions providing difficulty for the mood for dialogue are undesirable," according to the news agency Yonhap.

The South Korean president added that "people are greatly concerned" by North Korea's missile launches. The criticism was similar to comments made by US President Joe Biden, who pledged a response if the North continued to escalate tensions. 

A UN Security Council resolution has banned missile and nuclear tests by North Korea, which they say pose a threat to international peace. North Korea argues it has sovereign rights to perform such tests to help counter US military threats.

KIM JONG UN on a horse rides on Mount Paektu with Kim Yo Jong to his right

Kim Yo Jong, left, has become one of North Korea's most powerful figures

Who is Kim Yo Jong?

The North Korean leader's powerful sister was once considered a possible predecessor to Kim Jong Un among rumours of his poor health.

Jong had visited Seoul in early 2018 and conveyed her brother's invitation to President Moon to visit Pyongyang.

But since relations strained again later, she has shifted her image from peace messenger to leading anti-Seoul figure

Watch video 00:38

Missile launch threatens peace and safety in the region: Yoshihide Suga

jm/rt (AP, dpa) 

 

