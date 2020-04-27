 Kim Jong Un makes ′first public appearance in weeks′ | News | DW | 01.05.2020

News

Kim Jong Un makes 'first public appearance in weeks'

According to the the Korean Central News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made first public appearance in three weeks, ending rumors about his health.

Kim Jong Un

North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday Kim Jong Un had attended the completion of a fertilizer plant near Pyongyang, ending weeks of speculation over the health of the North Korean leader.

KCNA reported that Kim cut a ribbon at the event on Friday and those in attendance at the ceremony just north of the capital "burst into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!' for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity."

Read more: Trump says he knows health status of North Korea's Kim

More to follow...

