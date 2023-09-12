  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chile
ConflictsNorth Korea

Kim Jong Un enters Russia, Seoul says

September 12, 2023

Analysts believe Russian President Vladimir Putin could ask North Korea for artillery shells and antitank missiles for the invasion of Ukraine. The meeting could take place in Vladivostok.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WDbh
Kim Jong Un waving on a train
Kim traveled by private train from PyongyangImage: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP/picture alliance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, where he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The Ministry of National Defense believes that North Korea's Kim Jong Un entered Russia early this morning using a private train," it said.

Kim boarded his personal armored train in Pyongyang on Sunday, according the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

He was reportedly joined by unspecified members of the ruling party and military.

A brief statement on the Kremlin's website on Monday confirmed the visit, saying it is at Putin's invitation and would take place "in the coming days."

What's on the agenda?

The meeting would be Kim's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the hermit state to tighten its border restrictions even further.

One possible venue could be the city of Vladivostok in Russia's far east. Putin arrived in Vladivostok on Monday to attend the Eastern Economic Forum that runs through Wednesday.

Analysts, as well as US officials, believe the meeting could be a chance for Putin to request artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea to be used against Ukraine.

"Having to travel across the length of his own country to meet with an international pariah to ask for assistance in a war that he expected to win in the opening month, I would characterize it as him begging for assistance," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

In return, Kim is reportedly seeking advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Kim could hold one-on-one meetings if necessary.

"As you know, while implementing our relations with our neighbours, including North Korea, the interests of our two countries are important to us, and not warnings from Washington," he said.

"It is the interests of our two countries that we will focus on."

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A news program reports on North Korea's missile launch

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Shunned by the international community, Moscow and Pyongyang see benefits in collaborating on laborers and trade. Russia has also started to support the North in the United Nations.
PoliticsAugust 22, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un waving on a train

Kim Jong Un enters Russia, Seoul says

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Mathematikunterricht in Schule

Kenya math club leads students to success

Kenya math club leads students to success

EducationSeptember 11, 202301:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people

China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

Human RightsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Nurse holding up positive COVID test and a swab

Is COVID back in Germany?

Is COVID back in Germany?

HealthSeptember 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks in front of a large mural showing Vladimir Putin's face with the Red Square in the background

Russia's regional vote: What's left of democracy?

Russia's regional vote: What's left of democracy?

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage