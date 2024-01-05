  1. Skip to content
Kim Jong Un calls for expanded missile launcher production

January 5, 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made calls for the increased production of mobile missile launchers according to state media. Meanwhile, the US and UK condemned Pyongyang's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4asKO
A mobile missile launcher in and undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
Kim Jong Un is reported to have said that for North Korea to have an effective nuclear war deterrent, more vehicles for tactical and strategic weapons were neededImage: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pushed for an increase in production of mobile missile launchers and said the country needed to be "more firmly prepared for a military showdown with the enemy," in comments carried by state media on Friday.

Kim was on a visit to a transporter erector launcher (TEL) manufacturing factory where he said the country needed vehicles for tactical and strategic weapons in order for there to be an effective nuclear war deterrent, state news agency KCNA reported.

 "He specified the immediate plan for production of varieties of TELs, long-term production plan and task of production capacity expansion," KCNA reported.

Kim was accompanied his young daughter Ju Ae on the tour of the factory.

North Korean missiles used against Ukraine — John Kirby

At the same time on Thursday, the US reported that ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea had been used by Russia against Ukraine in the past week.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Pyongyang supplied Moscow with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.

Kirby called this a "significant and concerning escalation" of North Korea's support for Russia war effort.

Britain also raised the issue of North Korean arms transfer on Thursday calling for Pyongyang to "cease its arms supply to Russia."

According to the US, North Korea's transfer of arms is in exchange for Russia's help in enhancing North Korea's military capabilities. North Korea has denied the allegations.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin, leading to speculation of a potential arms deal.

North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missile

ss/kb (AFP, Reuters)

 

