Kim Jong Un calls for expanded missile launcher production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pushed for an increase in production of mobile missile launchers and said the country needed to be "more firmly prepared for a military showdown with the enemy," in comments carried by state media on Friday.

Kim was on a visit to a transporter erector launcher (TEL) manufacturing factory where he said the country needed vehicles for tactical and strategic weapons in order for there to be an effective nuclear war deterrent, state news agency KCNA reported.

"He specified the immediate plan for production of varieties of TELs, long-term production plan and task of production capacity expansion," KCNA reported.

Kim was accompanied his young daughter Ju Ae on the tour of the factory.

North Korean missiles used against Ukraine — John Kirby

At the same time on Thursday, the US reported that ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea had been used by Russia against Ukraine in the past week.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Pyongyang supplied Moscow with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.

Kirby called this a "significant and concerning escalation" of North Korea's support for Russia war effort.

Britain also raised the issue of North Korean arms transfer on Thursday calling for Pyongyang to "cease its arms supply to Russia."

According to the US, North Korea's transfer of arms is in exchange for Russia's help in enhancing North Korea's military capabilities. North Korea has denied the allegations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin, leading to speculation of a potential arms deal.

