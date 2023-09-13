  1. Skip to content
Kim Jong Un and Putin meet at cosmodrome in Russian Far East

September 13, 2023

The Russian and North Korean leaders met at a spaceport on a rare foreign trip for Kim Jong Un amid Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, North Korea launched two short-range missiles at around the same time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WGXq
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.
Russian state media released images of the leaders meeting in Vostochny in the Amur region in Russia's Far EastImage: Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday as the two arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, set for rare talks.

The two leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility, and began with the inspection of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility.

Their decision to meet at this venue may suggest Kim is seeking Russian assistance for developing military satellites.

"That's why we came here. The leader of the DPRK shows great interest in rocket engineering, they are also trying to develop space," said Putin when asked by Russian reporters whether Russia would help North Korea build satellites.

Kim reached Russia in his bullet-proof train, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

He arrived in a limousine that was brought in his train from Pyongyang. Putin said he was "very glad to see" him. 

Kim's translator thanked Putin for the warm welcome despite him "being busy." After inspecting the cosmodrome, the two leaders were expected to sit down for talks.

The visit comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as North Korea continues to test missiles and other military equipment frequently, often defying UN sanctions. 

South Korea reports two ballistic missile launches

At roughly the same time as Putin and Kim were meeting on Wednesday, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles , said South Korea's military.

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's ballistic missiles with file footage of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
South Korean television was reporting on the meeting and the new missile launches simultaneously on WednesdayImage: Lee Jin-man/AP

The missiles were fired from the Sunan area towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, between 11:43 and 11:53 local time.

"Our military has heightened surveillance and vigilance, preparing for possible additional launches, and closely collaborating with the United States," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese coast guard also confirmed the launch of the two ballistic missiles, saying that they appeared to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, with further analysis ongoing.

Kim's Russia visit

Kim is being accompanied by top military officials in Russia, and was expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin for discussions centered on defense cooperation.

The visit has raised concerns in the US about potential violations of international sanctions, and the possibility of a weapons deal.

Russia has shown interest in North Korea's stockpile of artillery shells, potentially for use in Ukraine, while North Korea seeks assistance in upgrading its Soviet-era military equipment, particularly for its air force and navy.

Kim greets Russian minister Kozlov in Khasan.
Kim arrived on his train in Russia late on Tuesday nightImage: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP/picture alliance

This latest missile launch is part of a series of prohibited weapons tests conducted by North Korea this year, with the most recent involving two short-range ballistic missiles on August 30. Additionally, North Korea recently faileed in an attempt to place a spy satellite in orbit.

In response, South Korea and the United States have escalated their defense cooperation, conducting joint exercises and naval drills with Japan.

tg/msh (AP, Reuters)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

Kim Jong Un and Putin meet at cosmodrome in Russian Far East

