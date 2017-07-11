 Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii | News | DW | 22.12.2020

News

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii

The Halemaumau crater erupted after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the south flank of the volcano. The authorities urged the residents were to stay indoors.

Lava flows inside the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano became active on Sunday, creating a lava lake that has been growing several meters (yards) an hour, the US Geological Survey said on Monday. The eruption started after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the volcano's south flank.

The Halemaumau crater of the volcano shoot lava, gas and ash into the air. A particularly vigorous eruption occurred within an hour when lava poured into a crater and mixed with the water accumulated inside it, Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service, Hawaii, told the AP news agency.

Birchard added that a steam cloud, as high as 30,000 feet (some 9,150 meters) shot into the atmosphere. 

Scientists first confirmed water was present in the crater in 2019, with the lake continuing to fill up since then.

Eruption draws spectators

The summit crater of the Kilauea volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. After the event started, people lined up at the park entrance to get a closer look at the eruption.

The Hawaii county Civil Defense Agency, however, urged residents to stay indoors to avoid exposure to ash.

Jessica Ferracane, spokeswoman of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, said that there was "high amounts" of hazardous sulfur dioxide gas billowing from the crater. "Those present a danger to everyone, especially people with heart or respiratory problems, infants, young children and pregnant women", she said.

This is the second eruption at the Kilauea volcano since 2018. At the time, the eruption lasted several months, forcing evacuations and triggering weeks-long destruction.

am/dj (AP, Reuters)

