 Kiesewetter: 'We should stop Nord Stream 1' | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 16.03.2022

DW News

Kiesewetter: 'We should stop Nord Stream 1'

For many Ukrainians fleeing war, Berlin's central station is their first stop in Germany.

Volunteers provide a welcome in Berlin for refugees 16.03.2022

On 6 Feb. 2022, Istanbul's Galataport, a newly constructed shoreline promenade for cruise ships to dock and a shopping area for tourists as well as Turkish citizens to visit, expanded areas open to the public, with several new shopping locations, restaurants cafes and dining areas open to visitors from Turkey and abroad. (Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto)

Turkey tourism threatened by war in Ukraine 16.03.2022

16.3.2022**Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Drew Angerer, Pool via AP)

Zelenskyy addresses US Congress 16.03.2022

epa09818277 The main building that was destroyed by a bomb near the school number 25 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, 11 March 2022. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. Many, however, have decided to stay and fight. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Grief and devastation in towns outside Kyiv 16.03.2022

A soldier presents a so-called 'Butterfly' mine during the journalists training course 'Safety and Behaviour in Conflict Zones' near Hammelburg, Germany, 05 December 2007. The five-day training course is aimed to picture the dangers to journalists working in conflict zones. Photo: Bodo Marks

Fact Check: Is Russia using butterfly mines in Ukraine? 15.03.2022

PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?

15.03.2022 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Opinion: Courageous show of solidarity with Ukraine 16.03.2022

The Polish, Czech and Slovenian premiers visited Kyiv as a show of solidarity with Ukraine. A sign of courage with huge symbolic force, says DW's Bartosz Dudek.

Vasilisa with her daughter, Natalia center. Dr. Yaraschuck to the right

Kyiv: Life in a maternity ward in wartime 14.03.2022

As air raid sirens go off, new and expecting mothers make their way down to a makeshift bomb shelter at Maternity Ward 5 in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Amid the death and destruction, young mothers find a little reprieve.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine? 14.03.2022

While Western leaders hope China will play a more active role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, experts say it's unlikely that Beijing will jeopardize its warming ties with Moscow.