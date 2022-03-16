Kiesewetter: 'We should stop Nord Stream 1'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?
The Polish, Czech and Slovenian premiers visited Kyiv as a show of solidarity with Ukraine. A sign of courage with huge symbolic force, says DW's Bartosz Dudek.
As air raid sirens go off, new and expecting mothers make their way down to a makeshift bomb shelter at Maternity Ward 5 in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Amid the death and destruction, young mothers find a little reprieve.
While Western leaders hope China will play a more active role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, experts say it's unlikely that Beijing will jeopardize its warming ties with Moscow.
