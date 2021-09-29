Visit the new DW website

Kiel

Kiel.Sailing.City - that's how the capital of and most populous city in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein presents itself on its official website.

Kiel, set on the Kiel Fjord, has a long shipbuilding and naval tradition, and the city's shipyards are among the largest in Europe. Kiel is home to the popular Kiel Week Regatta – the world's biggest sailing event -and the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival. Kiel Harbor is also an important port of call for cruise ships touring the Baltic Sea.

Das Videostandbild zeigt einen Tornado am frühen Abend über Kiel. Der Tornado hat nach Angaben der Polizei am frühen Mittwochabend in Kiel mehrere Menschen durch die Luft gewirbelt und ins Wasser gespült. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Tornado lashes German port of Kiel 29.09.2021

Local police say a large waterspout made landfall in the Baltic Sea city damaging property and throwing several people into the water. Emergency and rescue services are on the scene.
ARCHIV - Ein Flüchtling, der kurz zuvor mit einem Zug angekommen ist, läuft am 05.09.2015 auf dem Hauptbahnhof in München (Bayern) über den Bahnsteig und hält dabei ein Foto von Angela Merkel in den Händen. (zu dpa Regierung: Bundestag war in Flüchtlingskrise ausreichend involviert vom 22.09.2017) Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Global crises 'undermined Merkel's reformist agenda' 24.09.2021

Looking back at Chancellor Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, senior economist Gabriel Felbermayr believes Germany would have achieved more if a series of global emergencies hadn't diverted attention and resources.

Global corporate tax deal 'historic'? 02.07.2021

Finance chiefs from around the world welcomed moves towards greater tax justice on Thursday, as countries agreed on a global tax overhaul that the US treasury secretary hailed as "historic." But is it?
SHENZHEN, CHINA - AUGUST 21: Aerial view of containers sitting stacked at the Yantian International Container Terminals on August 21, 2020 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xVCGx CFP111296043768

COVID outbreak at China's Yantian port threatens global trade 30.06.2021

A recent coronavirus outbreak at the Chinese port of Yantian is set to cause a bigger disruption than the Suez Canal blockage in March. The subsequent shortages could spike already rising inflation.
06.10.2013 A picture taken on October 6, 2013, shows a general view of Belaruskali potash mines near the Belarus town of Soligorsk, some 130 km south of the capital Minsk. The world's top potash producer Uralkali said last month the company's board had no enthusiasm in canceling the joint venture with Belarusian producer Belaruskali but that it didn't see any other option after coming across clear evidence that its partner was selling significant amounts of potash in competition with their joint venture. AFP PHOTO / VIKTOR DRACHEV (Photo credit should read VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Stronger EU sanctions to hit Belarus potash exports 21.06.2021

The EU has stepped up sanctions against the Lukashenko regime in Minsk. Potash imports from there are now banned. Belarus is the world's biggest exporter of potash

Biden's China blacklist is about 'security and values' 04.06.2021

The US President expanded a blacklist of Chinese firms over their links to Beijing's military industrial complex, initiated by ex-president Trump. Senior German economist Gabriel Felbermayr says the move is no surprise.
Cologne's German defender Jonas Hector (L) celebrates with Cologne's Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz after scoring the opening goal during the German second leg play-off relegation Bundesliga football match between second division team Holstein Kiel and first division team 1 FC Cologne in Kiel on May 29, 2021. - - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Axel Heimken / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cologne survive another grueling Bundesliga season as Holstein Kiel over 29.05.2021

Cologne spared themselves the ignominy of relegation after overturning a first-leg deficit in the relegation play-off against Kiel. Facing projected eight-figure losses, retaining their Bundesliga status was imperative.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga Playoff First Leg - FC Cologne v Holstein Kiel - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 26, 2021 Holstein Kiel's Simon Lorenz celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Holstein Kiel on cusp of first Bundesliga promotion 26.05.2021

Holstein Kiel’s promotion hopes have been revived after a 1-0 win against Cologne in the relegation play-off first leg. Ninety minutes now separates the harbour city side from embarking on their maiden Bundesliga voyage.
Polizisten untersuchen das Haus, in dem zwei Tote gefunden wurden. In dem Ort bei Kiel sind in einer Doppelhaushälfte am Mittwoch zwei Menschen getötet worden. Nach Angaben der Polizei handelt es sich um eine männliche und eine weibliche Person. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: 2 killed in shooting near Kiel 19.05.2021

A police search for a suspect is underway in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein after a man and a woman were killed in a house.

Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (L) celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal with his team-mates during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, western Germany on May 1, 2021. - - DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund hammer Kiel to set up German Cup final against RB Leipzig 01.05.2021

Even without Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund scored plenty of goals. The victory sets up a defining final for those involved, but also highlights the cost of pandemic football.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 17, 2020 FC Cologne players wearing protective face masks before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video

Bundesliga COVID-19 quarantine for last three matchdays 22.04.2021

A year after the German Football League presented its hygiene concept for the Bundesliga to return to play following the COVID-19 outbreak, a quarantine plan has been announced to ensure that the season gets finished.

200408 -- COLOMBO, April 8, 2020 -- Aerial photo taken on April 2, 2020 shows the Marshall Islands-based Mt. Melody bunkering ship arriving at Hambantota International Port, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka-China joint venture, Hambantota International Port HIP, is set to kick off fuel bunkering operations and support COVID-19 affected supply chains after a ship finished discharging low-sulphur fuel into the port s tanks on Tuesday afternoon. TO GO WITH:Sri Lanka s Hambantota port to support COVID-19 affected supply chains with low-sulphur fuel Photo by /Xinhua SRI LANKA-CHINA-JOINT VENTURE-PORT LiuxHongru PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

China's secret loans to developing nations pose problems, study finds 31.03.2021

Chinese state banks lend money to poorer countries at terms that may affect foreign policy, a new study has concluded. Financial stress brought on by the pandemic has made these deals a matter of global concern.

Leipzig's Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen (C) scores the opening goal past Wolfsburg's Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final football match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on March 3, 2021. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German Cup: RB Leipzig dreaming of Berlin after seeing off Wolfsburg 03.03.2021

RB Leipzig's dreams of winning a first major trophy are still alive as they reached the semi-finals of the German Cup. In the evening's other semi-final, Bayern Munich's conquerors Holstein Kiel saw off Rot-Weiss Essen.
Essen's players celebrate at the end of the German Soccer Cup 3rd round match between RW Essen and Bayer Leverkusen in Essen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

German Cup: Bayer Leverkusen out after defeat by fourth tier Rot-Weiss Essen 02.02.2021

Rot-Weiss Essen of the Regionalliga West pulled off a famous German Cup win over Bayer Leverkusen to reach the last eight. Elsewhere, Dortmund scraped through, as did Holstein Kiel, Bayern Munich's conquerors.
Bayern Munich's players look on before a penalty shootout during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) second round football match between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich in Kiel, northern Germany, on January 13, 2021. (Photo by FABIAN BIMMER / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO.

Humbled in Holstein: Is Bayern Munich’s defeat a sign of deeper problems? 14.01.2021

There will be no domestic double for Bayern Munich this year as they suffered a shock German Cup defeat at the hands of Holstein Kiel. Was the loss merely a blip, or a sign of deeper problems for the champions?
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - Holstein Kiel v Bayern Munich - Holstein-Stadion, Kiel, Germany - January 13, 2021 Holstein Kiel players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich out of German Cup after penalty shootout defeat to Holstein Kiel 13.01.2021

After defeat to Gladbach, Bayern Munich's midweek German Cup tie against Holstein Kiel offered the chance for Hansi Flick's side to rediscover their mojo. In the end, they couldn't even get the result they needed.
