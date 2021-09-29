Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kiel.Sailing.City - that's how the capital of and most populous city in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein presents itself on its official website.
Kiel, set on the Kiel Fjord, has a long shipbuilding and naval tradition, and the city's shipyards are among the largest in Europe. Kiel is home to the popular Kiel Week Regatta – the world's biggest sailing event -and the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival. Kiel Harbor is also an important port of call for cruise ships touring the Baltic Sea.
Cologne spared themselves the ignominy of relegation after overturning a first-leg deficit in the relegation play-off against Kiel. Facing projected eight-figure losses, retaining their Bundesliga status was imperative.
After defeat to Gladbach, Bayern Munich's midweek German Cup tie against Holstein Kiel offered the chance for Hansi Flick's side to rediscover their mojo. In the end, they couldn't even get the result they needed.