Kiel.Sailing.City - that's how the capital of and most populous city in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein presents itself on its official website.

Kiel, set on the Kiel Fjord, has a long shipbuilding and naval tradition, and the city's shipyards are among the largest in Europe. Kiel is home to the popular Kiel Week Regatta – the world's biggest sailing event -and the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival. Kiel Harbor is also an important port of call for cruise ships touring the Baltic Sea.