Kids and their toys: A photo series
Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti traveled the world taking photos of children and their favorite toys from every continent.
A dinosaur as protector
Four-year-old Chiwa of Mchinji, Malawi, is the proud owner of a Triceratops dinosaur. It protects her from dangerous animals, she says. The dinosaur and two small stuffed animals are the little girl's only toys, given to her by staff from an NGO at her birth. She plays mostly outside with her toys and the 50 or so other children who live in her village.
Another dinosaur craze
Orly from Brownsville, Texas, USA, also loves dinosaurs, as becomes immediately evident when meeting the 6-year-old boy. He has a whole arsenal of them, knows their names, way of life, strengths and weaknesses. Spiderman (who also has his strengths and weaknesses) is another one of his heroes.
Passionate about superheroes
Julius (3) from Lausanne, Switzerland, is also very fond of superheroes, as his Spiderman costume and Batmobile suggest. If you look closely, you'll also see a preference for dinos. The toy arsenal is rounded off by cars, Lego bricks and a whole pile of books.
Riding a motorcycle like daddy
Watcharapon (3) from Bangkok, Thailand loves to play with his little colorful motorcycles. Every morning, his father rides a real motor scooter to work — with a helmet, of course. When dad is not on the road, Watcharapon plays with the helmet and imitates his father.
Keeping an eye on things
Maudy (3) lives in a small village near Kalulushi, Zambia. Few children there own any toys at all. They play in the streets with whatever can be found there. Maudy and her friends were thrilled to discover a box full of sunglasses. From then on, these were their favorite toys.
Everything is coming up roses
Three-year-old Julia lives in Albania's capital, Tirana. Her favorite color is clearly evident: the walls, shelves, curtains, bed, dolls, even the guitar on the wall — it should all be pretty in pink, please.
A sure bet
Virginia May (5) from American Fork, Utah, USA, bucks the "girl = pink + dolls" stereotypical equation, as she absolutely LOVES baseball. And she is excellent at the sport! But, she does have a place in her heart for the color pink: see her leggings and her pink-colored baseball bats on the floor...
The art of transformation
Lauren (6) of the Muskoka district in Canada has an absolute favorite doll. She likes her so much that she even dresses like her. Or is it the other way around? The two will probably keep this secret to themselves.