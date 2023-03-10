Kidnapping suspect in Karlsruhe was known to police

The reasons behind the five-hour hostage drama at a pharmacy in Karlsruhe still remain unclear. The suspect was working alone, a police spokesperson said.

Police in the city of Karlsruhe arrested one suspect on Friday evening after a five-hour hostage drama at a pharmacy.

Authorities later revealed that the 20-year-old suspect was already known to police as he had been charged with violent and property crimes priorly.

The suspected hostage taker was working alone, police sad. The initial suspicion that the man might have had a female accomplice was not confirmed.

What were the details of the incident?

Several people were taken hostage around 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 UTC) at the store in the center of the southwestern city.

Police said they arrived at the scene within a couple of minutes because units happened to be nearby.

Police were in contact with the hostage taker prior to entering the building.

They later said the man they arrested was 20 years old. He was already known to law enforcement, with a past record of violent, property-related offenses and general criminal activity.

"At 9:10 p.m. a specialist unit forced entry into the pharmacy and arrested the suspected hostage-taker," police and public prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Eyewitnesses said a loud bang could be heard as they entered.

Police later said all of the hostages were unharmed after the operation.

Police and proseuctors believe the man had held 11 people as hostages.

Local media reports suggested the hostage taker had demanded a ransom of several million euros.

For strategic purposes, the police had refused to provide any information about possible ransom demands.

Police and prosecutors said the suspect's potential motives or reasons were not yet clear.

Police cordoned off the area in the central part of the city Image: Martin Oversohl/dpa/picture alliance

Area cordoned off, events cancelled

Police said that the situation did not pose a danger to the public, but asked people to avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency services.

Police cordoned off an "ample" area around the pharmacy where the hostage situation was ongoing.

According to the German news agency DPA, the police were calling in additional emergency forces.

A school was opened up for residents who were unable to reach their homes in cordoned-off areas, police said.

Events that were scheduled at nearby venues were canceled.

Karslruhe is a city of roughly 300,000 people in southwestern Germany. It is home to the constitutional court and the other top federal courts.

