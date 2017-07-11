 Kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys returned, governor says | News | DW | 17.12.2020

News

Kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys returned, governor says

More than 300 boys who had been kidnapped in Nigeria, with Boko Haram claiming responsibility, have reportedly been handed over to authorities.

A view shows the classroom blocks at the Government Science school where gunmen abducted students, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state

More than 300 schoolboys who were kidnapped in northern Nigeria last week were handed over to government security forces, the Katsina state governor Aminu Bello Masari said on Thursday. He told both domestic media and the BBC's Hausa language service.

Masari said most, if not all the boys had been recovered, and that they would be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday.

His claim could not be verified, however, local newspaper Katsina Post reported the abductors fled and abandoned the children after they reached an agreement with the government.

Bashir Ahmaad, personal assistant to Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said on Twitter. "The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara have been rescued, the Katsina State Government has confirmed the news."

The announcement came shortly after the Boko Haram group released a video purporting to show the students begging security forces to leave the area.

The boys were taken last week from a government boarding school in the northwestern town of Kankara.

Katsina State is Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's home region. The national leader's failure to quell Islamist insurgents since coming to power has blighted his tenure. If Boko Haram's involvement in the kidnapping, still disputed by some in the government, is confirmed, it would represent an expansion from the group's typical area of operation in Nigeria's northeast.

aw/msh (Reuters, dpa)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Watch video 01:53

Boko Haram claims responsibility for abduction of boys

Nigerian parents urge government to #BringBackOurBoys

Nigeria's defense minister has said the government will do everything it can to free hundreds of schoolboys who have been abducted by gunmen in Katsina. He called for prayers to ensure "there is no collateral damage."  

