Bullet holes on the car the 4 Americans were travelling in at the crime scene where they were kidnappedImage: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America
Kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead and 2 alive in Mexico
7 minutes ago
Two of the four US citizens kidnapped in northeastern Mexico have been found dead. One is unharmed while the other is wounded according to Mexican authorities.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OMht
Advertisement
Two Americans were killed in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico after the vehicle they were travelling in was caught in rival cartels crossfire according to Mexican Authorities.
Two others were found alive and one was wounded.
What happened?
The four US citizens arrived in Mexico in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas state of Mexico. The US citizens were accompanying their friend for a medical procedure.