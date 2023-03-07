  1. Skip to content
The minivan that the Americans were travelling in with bullet holes in the side
Bullet holes on the car the 4 Americans were travelling in at the crime scene where they were kidnappedImage: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead and 2 alive in Mexico

7 minutes ago

Two of the four US citizens kidnapped in northeastern Mexico have been found dead. One is unharmed while the other is wounded according to Mexican authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OMht

Two Americans were killed in Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico after the vehicle they were travelling in was caught in rival cartels crossfire according to Mexican Authorities.

Two others were found alive and one was wounded.

What happened?

The four US citizens arrived in Mexico in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas state of Mexico. The US citizens were accompanying their friend for a medical procedure.

According to the FBI, "Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the minivan. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men."

The armed men reportedly belong to the powerful Gulf drug cartel that dominates the city of Matamoros. It is common for different factions of the gang to fight among themselves.

The Americans were caught amid gunfire from fighting cartel groups. A video circulating online showed them being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by gunmen.

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, Mexico
Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, MexicoImage: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

How were they found?

Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villareal did not provide any details of how or where they were found.

He did not also provide any particulars on the wounded person's injuries, only revealing that "Right now, ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going to give corresponding support."

The Americans were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Longoreno, a state authority told AP.

National Guard patrol vehicles drive through the central square in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato state, Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he regreted such things happen in his countryImage: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/picture alliance

The FBI had earlier reported that it was conducting search efforts in collaboration with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed that one suspect is in custody.

Lopez Obrador said the US government has "the right to protest like they have, we really regret that this happens in our country."

US Attorney General says he was briefed by the FBI on Mexico kidnapping.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest of the abductors.

Mexico is plagued by cartel-related violence that has seen more than 340,000 lives claimed since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

dmn/ar (AFP, AP)

 

Go to homepage