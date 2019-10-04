 Kickstarter founder Perry Chen′s generous mission | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Kickstarter founder Perry Chen's generous mission

Perry Chen launched the arts crowdfunding website Kickstarter from his hometown, New York City, in 2009, along with two co-founders. Yet he's something of an accidental entrepreneur – at heart he's a musician and artist.

Kickstarter co-founder Perry Chen

Kickstarter co-founder Perry Chen

Back in 2001, Chen was a twentysomething DJ based in New Orleans, composing electronic dance music in the drum-and-bass genre. He wanted to bring the Austrian DJs Kruder & Dorfmeister to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, but he didn't have the money to get it done.

It occurred to him that if he could put the word out via the Internet, pooling small donations or ticket pre-sales from hundreds of people could make it possible to fund musical or artistic projects that would otherwise go unfunded.

It took several years to go from idea to action: Chen and two friends launched Kickstarter in 2009. Today, in 2019, a decade since its launch, Kickstarter is the world's biggest crowdfunding platform for creative arts projects. Perry Chen is now 43 and living in Paris; he stepped back from running Kickstarter in March this year, though he remains chairman of the company's board.

"I didn't want to do it [start a company], really; I was a musician, not a businessman. But I thought the idea was great," Chen told DW. "By now, about 175,000 creative projects have been successfully funded, and around $4.7 billion have been funneled from the fans, from the people, to projects promoted on Kickstarter."

The company's mission is "to help creative projects come to life." More than 17 million people have contributed funding through Kickstarter for music, film, video, games, fashion, food, photography, crafts, theater, technology, and other creative projects. However, as can be seen from the statistics provided on the Kickstarter website, only a small minority of projects launched on the site achieve their initial funding targets.

Kickstarter co-founders Charles Adler (L), Perry Chen (C) and Yancey Strickler (R)

Perry Chen (C) and his friends, Charles Adler (L) and Yancey Strickler, launched Kickstarter in 2009

Anchoring the mission

What Kickstarter has achieved is to democratize the ancient practice of arts patronage. In the past, usually only the very rich have spent money on supporting arts projects — the Medici banking family's commissioning of many of Michelangelo's greatest works is an example. Today, by crowdfunding — pooling many small contributions in support of a given project — middle-class folks too can be arts patrons.

From the beginning, Kickstarter's founders decided to focus only on funding arts and creative projects. They could have expanded into other areas and brought in more money, and they could have sold the company — "we had offers," Chen said — but they had decided against that from the start. In 2015, to ensure the permanence of their decision, they formally re-incorporated Kickstarter as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC).

"Becoming a PBC allowed us to lock in this thinking for the long term. Could we have sold Kickstarter and become very wealthy ourselves? Yes. We chose not to. Getting ultrarich wasn't the mission. Helping creative projects come to life is the mission."

Serving stakeholders: Purpose corporations

That doesn't mean Kickstarter isn't profitable. It is that — but maximizing "shareholder value" or dividend payouts is only one goal amongst others; it's not the company's main focus. This broader perspective is the motivation for the new class of "benefit corporations" for which various American states have passed enabling legislation in recent years. In the US, ordinary limited liability companies are legally required to focus exclusively on "shareholder value," i.e. generating financial profits and dividends for shareholders. In contrast, "benefit corporations" specify additional goals and stakeholders in their corporate charter, which the company and its directors are required to serve.

But shouldn't all corporations serve a broad suite of stakeholders — not just owners of the company's shares, but also clients, employees, the host community? Perry Chen thinks so, and that's why he was in Berlin in late November to participate in an event hosted by Purpose Foundation, a group founded in 2015 to promote "steward ownership" of companies.

Kickstarter co-founder Perry Chen (in the center with mic) at a meeting organized by the Purpose Foundation on November 26, 2019

Kickstarter co-founder Perry Chen (C) speaking at an event organized by the Purpose Foundation in Berlin

Going mainstream

The idea that companies should serve a full range of stakeholders is gaining ground. In August 2019, the US Business Roundtable, an association of powerful American corporations, released a remarkable statement signed by the heads of 181 major corporations.

"Since 1978, Business Roundtable has periodically issued Principles of Corporate Governance. Each version of the document issued since 1997 has endorsed principles of shareholder primacy — that corporations exist principally to serve shareholders. With today's announcement, the new Statement supersedes previous statements and outlines a modern standard for corporate responsibility," the lobby group said in its press release dated August 19, 2019. The new document "affirms the essential role corporations can play in improving our society when CEOs are truly committed to meeting the needs of all stakeholders," including "customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders."

But the Business Roundtable's statement, unlike a benefit corporation's charter, isn't legally binding on the company executives that signed it. DW asked Perry Chen what it would take to move the majority of the corporate world to the "benefit corporation" model – so that companies like Kickstarter are the norm, rather than the exception.

The first step, Chen said, is to have operational models of steward-owned benefit corporations, like Germany-based technology multinational Robert Bosch Corporation, which has been owned by the philanthropic Robert Bosch Foundation for six decades; or the Berlin-based search engine company Ecosia; or Kickstarter PBC.

"We need purpose companies thriving in competitive marketplaces, competing successfully against conventionally-owned, shareholder-profits-focused companies. We need models. That's the phase we're in now… All of this stuff still sits within culture," Chen said. "Culture is really dominant. Eventually, politicians will be elected from this shift in culture, and they'll be looking for models, for viable tools," like the PBC model or other new corporate forms currently being developed by the Purpose Foundation and its allies. 

Some politicians are already on the case. US Democratic Party politician Senator Elizabeth Warren, for example, who is vying for her party's nomination for the 2020 Presidential election, has proposed that all corporations with more than $1 billion in value should be required to become PBCs – a move which would, in effect, legally formalize the high-sounding aspirations of the Business Roundtable statement about corporations serving a full range of stakeholders, not just shareholders.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. A protective hard hat with the project's Dig Hill 80 logo hangs on the security fence cordoning off the site. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Come and 'Dig Hill 80' with us

    Belgian archaeologist Simon Verdegem was convinced, after preliminary excavations a few years ago, that the valuable hill and largely German-held stronghold of Wijtschate would prove a "Pompeii of the first World War." But there was no appetite to pay for a dig when the land was set for property development. Knowing it was now or never, he asked for more time to secure public support — and got it.

  • Archaeological finds in Wijtschate (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Bountiful site, holding thousands of artifacts

    The Dig Hill 80 team — crowdfunded in large part, with an unpaid volunteer workforce who received help with their expenses — uncovered the rich site they had hoped for. Here's a selection of some of the more typical effects to be discovered: a water bottle (plus bullet hole), the remainder of a British rifle clip, decaying leather almost certainly from a boot, and the remnants of two shells.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. A close-up of the steel shovel of a soldier's trenching tool, excavated moments earlier; the wooden handle did not survive beneath the earth. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Where soldiers first dug in, in 1914

    Wijtschate is near Ypres, a medieval fort city in Flanders, just inland from Belgium's northern coast. Claiming Ypres was crucial to Britain — both to halt Germany's charge towards Paris, and to secure the northern Channel ports that would allow it to safely ship soldiers to the continent. This is where the advancing German troops were halted and had to dig in, using trenching tools like this.

  • Archaeological dig in Wijtschate (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Germans claimed Hill 80, at a heavy cost

    As Britain focused on Ypres, Germany sought access to the surrounding high ground. Hill 80 (or "Höhe 80" to the Germans) was so called because of its altitude, some 78.5 meters above sea level. That may not sound like much, but remember we're in Flanders' flat fields. From Hill 80, observers and artillery directors had a clear view of Ypres, some 8 kilometers (5 miles) away.

  • Archaeological dig in Wijtschate (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Munitions abound, some still live

    Within months of conflict, the village of Wijtschate was all but flattened by artillery fire. But the subterranean trenches had a better chance of surviving the blast. Inventive Bavarian soldiers had also incorporated their trench network to criss-cross the cellars of the existing buildings. They'd keep using the cellars long after the upper levels had collapsed.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. A soldier's helmet, with parts of the leather strap still intact, moments after it was unearthed. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Personal effects, and more than 100 bodies

    You can still see the remains of the leather strap of this soldier's helmet. One specific reason the Dig Hill 80 team wanted to explore was a dark suspicion they held. In the first weeks of trench warfare, soldiers and officers had not grasped the extent of WWI's carnage. There were not yet mechanisms in place to return bodies to the back of the lines. As feared, they found more than 100 corpses.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. Archaeologists and anthropologists work uncovering remains in a small tent, this site was the location of two mass graves for Bavarian soldiers, believed to have been buried there in 1914. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    'People don't always enjoy staying too long in this tent'

    Out of respect for the dead, and any living relatives, DW was asked not to take any photos of soldiers' remains. The anthropologists and archaeologists erected a tent to shield themselves from the sun at this site. They had uncovered two German mass graves in close proximity. Nathan Howarth, a volunteer and British soldier, noted how not all visitors felt comfortable at this part of the site.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. The mine stick alarm site in the center of the dig site, where excavators can radio for the site's explosives expert to come and deal with any unexploded ordinance they uncover. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    'Oh, I see you've found the mine stick!'

    Squaddie archaeologist Nathan had quite a way with words, exclaiming that DW had "found the mine stick" when wandering the site unsupervised. But what's a mine stick? Do you notice the walkie-talkie attached? This is where the archaeologists go to alert their munitions expert, in case they've uncovered a live one in the dirt. For easy access, it's located right in the center of the dig.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. A very rare find: a sandbag still intact despite around a century below the earth. It appeared to have been preserved by timber that had collapsed on top of it. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Sandbags of time

    An extremely rare find at an archaeology dig: a sandbag that probably had not seen the light of day for a century. Sand doesn't usually fare well underground amid soil and water, even if wrapped in a bag. Professor Peter Doyle, a military historian and project patron, speculated that it may have survived because it was covered by that timber you can see. The timber fortified a trench wall.

  • Archaeological dig in Wijtschate (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    Fewer toothbrushes, more excavators

    The Dig Hill 80 mission wrapped up this Friday. DW visited with just a week left to run. By that point, by the team's own admission, the time had come to cut some corners. This small excavator is scraping away a layer of the soft soil, as a volunteer monitors its process, ready to signal the operator to stop if any treasure emerges underneath.

  • An archaeologist extracts a blue water bottle, believed to have belonged to a French soldier. Several bottles and other equipment like toothbrushes were discovered in this location. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    'We've found something'

    The multinational crew hailed from all over: Belgium, Britain, Berlin and beyond. Shortly before the Belgians' quarterfinal, the crew were filling out their World Cup predictions game during the down time on site. One member of the crew was hoping for a Belgium England final, he'll have to settle for a third-place playoff on Saturday. But there were artifacts on hand to console, too.

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. An archaeologist extracts a blue water bottle, believed to have belonged to a French soldier. Several bottles and other equipment like toothbrushes were discovered in this location. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    'It's definitely metal, and blue...'

    These few square meters were a particularly rich source of items, with an array of effects scattered around the (now removed) remains thought to have belonged to a French soldier. Can you guess what it is yet?

  • Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. An archaeologist extracts a blue water bottle, believed to have belonged to a French soldier. Several bottles and other equipment like toothbrushes were discovered in this location. (DW/M. Hallam)

    Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

    'Don't drink the water!'

    That's right, it's a military-issue water flask! Incredibly, on shaking it, you could hear sploshing noises. Yet more surprisingly, the archaeologist immediately emptied its contents onto the soil. Asking why prompted a knowing grin: "The soldiers didn't always keep water in these, we've found others filled with fuel." This flask was one of several, plus two toothbrushes, found in close proximity.

    Author: Mark Hallam (Wijtschate, Belgium)


DW recommends

Crowdfunding becomes the lender of choice for small businesses

Once popular only with startups, small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly turning to crowdfunding to raise cash. When they bypass traditional lenders, firms can get their money faster and without the red tape. (22.05.2018)  

Why Italy turned to crowdfunding to preserve its culture

Cultural architectural treasures in Italy are crumbling because of a lack of funds to maintain them. New models are being developed to finance the restoration of these sites. Can crowfunding save the country's heritage? (02.11.2015)  

Sanitary pad crowdfunding unsettles Uganda's elite

Ugandan girls are missing school because they can't afford hygiene products. Activists are helping out, but a crowdfunding campaign to buy millions of sanitary pads has fallen foul of the country's authoritarian regime. (31.03.2017)  

Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig

The villages and hills around Ypres in Belgium were some of the fiercest-fought regions in World War I. One of them, Wijtschate or "Hill 80," has just been excavated thanks to more than €200,000 in crowdfunded donations. (13.07.2018)  

WWW links

Purpose Foundation

Link to the Purpose Foundation website

Audios and videos on the topic

Crowdfunding: Fans financing art  

The Ultimate Budget Traveller  

Related content

Nigerian 'Dambe' boxers eye global market 04.10.2019

Nigerians are fighting to export their traditional boxing culture. It's called "Dambe" - a kind of traditional martial art that has been around for hundreds of years. It has become an internet sensation that millions watch online.

Veranstaltung Africa on the Rise der DW Akademie

German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff says far-right populism a threat to culture 03.09.2019

Many of director Volker Schlöndorff's films focus on German history, such as "The Tin Drum." He told DW why recent regional election gains for the AfD are just as damaging to the cultural realm as they are to politics.

International Import Expo

Artificial intelligence: Are machines taking over? 10.07.2019

Artificial intelligence expert Toby Walsh is convinced that machines will be as smart as human beings within just 50 years. He spoke to DW about the benefits, and ways to prevent the worst consequences.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe

China cuts tariffs on products like pork, chemicals - Chinese pig farmers fret over disease, rising prices  