News

Khmer Rouge 'brother number 2' Nuon Chea dies

Nuon Chea, one of the Khmer Rouge's last surviving members, had been serving a life sentence for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Nuon Chea sitting in court

Khmer Rouge 'brother number two' Nuon Chea died on Sunday, a spokesman for the Cambodian court where he was convicted said.

"We can confirm that defendant Nuon Chea ... passed away this evening on 4 August, 2019 at Khmer Soviet Friendship hospital," Neth Pheaktra said. No details on the cause of death was given.

Chea, aged 93 at his death, had received a life sentence in 2014for crimes against humanity that centered around the forced evacuation of Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, and sending people into rural labor camps and for murders at an execution site. 

Read more: Khmer Rouge verdict 'a milestone'

'Killing Fields'

An estimated 1.7 million Cambodians died of starvation, disease, overwork and execution during the regime's three years, eight months and 20 days in power.

After taking over Phnom Penh in April 1975, the Khmer Rouge sought to install a Maoist-inspired agrarian society by forcing millions into forced labor. To create its collectives and dissolve any sense of ownership or family ties, the regime moved virtually the entire population from their homes to elsewhere.

Read more: Life sentences for the Khmer Rouge regime's last surviving senior leaders

kw/jlw (AP, AFP)

Life sentences for the Khmer Rouge regime's last surviving senior leaders

A UN-backed trial in Cambodia has handed down life sentences for two surviving Khmer Rouge leaders. DW correspondent Abby Seiff was in Phnom Penh to capture the emotional reaction to the verdict. (07.08.2014)  

Khmer Rouge verdict 'a milestone'

A UN-backed court has sentenced two former Khmer Rouge leaders to life for crimes against humanity. Trial monitor Heather Ryan tells DW the symbolic significance of the verdict is not easy to be overlooked. (08.08.2014)  

Cambodia celebrates 40th anniversary of Khmer Rouge ouster 07.01.2019

Cambodia celebrates 40th anniversary of Khmer Rouge ouster 07.01.2019

It's been 40 years since the end of Khmer Rouge's reign of terror in Cambodia. Many accuse Prime Minister Hun Sen of using this dark chapter in the nation's history as justification to prolong his own authoritarian rule.

Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of genocide 16.11.2018

Two leaders of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime have been found guilty of genocide. Khieu Samphan and Nuon Chea are the most senior living members of the ultra-Maoist group that controlled Cambodia between 1975 and 1979.

Kambodscha Anführer der Roten Khmer erstmals wegen Völkermordes verurteilt

Cambodian war crimes court says Khmer Rouge committed genocide 16.11.2018

A UN-backed war crimes court in Cambodia says the Khmer Rouge was guilty of genocide during its rule from 1975-1979. The court found two former top officials guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity.

