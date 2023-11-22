  1. Skip to content
Kherson one year after the end of Russian occupation

Max Zander
November 22, 2023

Kherson was the first major city to be captured by Russia at the beginning of the Ukraine war. After months of intense fighting, Ukraine took it back. One year later, the people there are still struggling under ongoing Russian attacks.

