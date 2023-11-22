Kherson one year after the end of Russian occupation

ConflictsUkraineKherson one year after the end of Russian occupationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander11/22/2023November 22, 2023Kherson was the first major city to be captured by Russia at the beginning of the Ukraine war. After months of intense fighting, Ukraine took it back. One year later, the people there are still struggling under ongoing Russian attacks.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZI9qAdvertisement