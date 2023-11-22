Kherson a year after the end of Russian occupation

ConflictsUkraineKherson a year after the end of Russian occupationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMax Zander11/22/2023November 22, 2023Kherson was the first major city to be captured by Russia at the beginning of the Ukraine war. After months of intense fighting, Ukraine took it back. A year later, the people there are still struggling under continued attacks on their homes.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZI9qAdvertisement