Khashoggi's fiancee: 'There has been no real outcome of the investigation for 14 months'

"A citizen goes to the embassy of his own country to hand over a paper to allow him to get married. It's a completely normal situation. And then he gets violently murdered. Don't you think that the human side of it counts more than the political side of it?" said Hatice Cengiz in a DW interview.

"The political side has started to get more attention," Cengiz said. Cengiz believes that, had the legal process followed "normal circumstances," if there had been an "independent jury and the criminals were punished, and if they shared what happened with the public, none of this would happen."

Khashoggi's death getting politicized

Speaking on the alleged involvement of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in the assassination, she said that "it is significant that all the evidence leads to the Crown Prince and the officials of Saudi Arabia. It focuses the attention on one person. However, when you consider the investigation in general there has been no improvement. We still don't know what happened there at that time."

Cengiz called upon the public not to forget the "horrendous murder" and to prevent it from happening to others. "There won’t be any justice because Jamal won’t come back." Cengiz said it was important to raise awareness and contribute to efforts to release "people like Jamal, those who share his values and those who have been jailed for those values."

In Berlin, Cengiz was part of a conference discussing press freedom in Europe and the Arab world, together with Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of the deceased Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and Lina Al-Hathloul whose sister Loujain is being detained in Saudi Arabia.