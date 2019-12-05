 Khashoggi′s fiancee: ′There has been no real outcome of the investigation for 14 months′ | DW Freedom | Speech. Expression. Media. | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

DW Freedom

Khashoggi's fiancee: 'There has been no real outcome of the investigation for 14 months'

More than a year after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers, details of his death inside the building remain unknown, his fiancee Hatice Cengiz told DW.

Hatice Cengiz - Fiancee of the murdered journalist Khashoggi

Hatice Cengiz - Fiancee of the murdered journalist Khashoggi

"A citizen goes to the embassy of his own country to hand over a paper to allow him to get married. It's a completely normal situation. And then he gets violently murdered. Don't you think that the human side of it counts more than the political side of it?" said Hatice Cengiz in a DW interview.

"The political side has started to get more attention," Cengiz said. Cengiz believes that, had the legal process followed "normal circumstances," if there had been an "independent jury and the criminals were punished, and if they shared what happened with the public, none of this would happen."

1. Jahrestag der Ermordung von Jamal Khashoggi (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Pitarakis)

Khashoggi's death getting politicized

Speaking on the alleged involvement of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in the assassination, she said that "it is significant that all the evidence leads to the Crown Prince and the officials of Saudi Arabia. It focuses the attention on one person. However, when you consider the investigation in general there has been no improvement. We still don't know what happened there at that time."

Cengiz called upon the public not to forget the "horrendous murder" and to prevent it from happening to others. "There won’t be any justice because Jamal won’t come back." Cengiz said it was important to raise awareness and contribute to efforts to release "people like Jamal, those who share his values and those who have been jailed for those values."

In Berlin, Cengiz was part of a conference discussing press freedom in Europe and the Arab world, together with Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of the deceased Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and Lina Al-Hathloul whose sister Loujain is being detained in Saudi Arabia.

DW recommends

Journalists under threat: December's 10 most urgent cases

From the disappearance of Azory Gwanda in Tanzania to the murder of Saudi Arabian Jamal Khashoggi, December brings renewed attention to unresolved cases of crimes against journalists and includes several new cases. (03.12.2019)  

Jamal Khashoggi's murder unresolved, one year on

Key Saudi figures in the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation have so far escaped trial for his death. But while UN efforts to deliver justice have stalled, difficult questions about the killing still won't go away. (02.10.2019)  

Khashoggi murder anniversary commemoration ceremony held outside Saudi consulate in Istanbul

A commemoration ceremony has been held outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. The Saudi national's murder remains unresolved one year on. (02.10.2019)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

Related content

Malta Mord an Daphne Caruana Galizia

How a journalist's murder haunts Malta's ruling elite 05.12.2019

Two years after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta's political class have found themselves entangled in the murder investigation. DW sits down with her family and EU lawmakers in search of justice.

Malta Protest vor Büro von Premierminister Jospeh Muscat in Valetta

Malta's Joseph Muscat at the precipice over journalist murder 01.12.2019

Europe was shocked by the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, an anti-corruption reporter and tireless critic of Maltese politicians. The trail seems to reach to the closest aides of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Malta Valetta Demonstration für ermordete Journalistin Daphne Caruana Galizia

Malta: Journalist's murder has 'seriously damaged' relations with EU 03.12.2019

Malta's prime minister Joseph Muscat is waiting to step down despite weeks of protests over alleged ties to the murder of a prominent journalist. An investigation by EU lawmakers has only increased concerns.

Advertisement