 Khashoggi murder anniversary commemoration ceremony held outside Saudi consulate in Istanbul | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Khashoggi murder anniversary commemoration ceremony held outside Saudi consulate in Istanbul

A commemoration ceremony has been held outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. The Saudi national's murder remains unresolved one year on.

Hatice Cengiz, Jeff Bezos, Tawakkol Karman and other participants unveil a stone memorializing journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Getty Images/AFP/B. Kilic)

Various speakers addressed assembled crowds outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul; a minute's silence was held and a memorial stone was unveiled.

The UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial killings, Agnes Callamard, spoke at the memorial, giving her opinion on Saudi Arabia's responsibility for the murder.

"No one should get away with murder. Not even a power as influential as Saudi Arabia should get away with murder, and then audaciously reply on the indifference of the world to provide them with cover. Justice must be served."

Callamard was responsible for the investigation into Khashoggi's murder. She previously told DW that the trial organized by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman "failed to meet international standards."

The murder remains unresolved one year since Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey and never came out.

Read moreJamal Khashoggi's murder unresolved, one year on

The journalist was allegedly killed and dismembered by a hit squad of 15 armed men sent from Riyadh.

Image of Khashoggi projected to mark one year since his murder (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Pitarakis)

Image of Khashoggi to mark one year since his murder

'Rogue country'

Yemeni Nobel Peace prize laureate and revolutionary Tawakkol Karman also denounced Saudia Arabia in an angry speech at Wednesday's memorial ceremony.

"The same rogue country that killed Khashoggi is the same rogue country that destroyed Yemen," she said, referencing the ongoing conflict in the country.

Read more: Yemen's Houthi rebels: Who are they and what do they want?

She said that the event and the response by Saudia Arabia would "undermine all Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to promote himself as a global leader."

Jeff Bezos and Hatice Cengiz together on stage (Reuters/U. Bektas)

Jeff Bezos and Hatice Cengiz together on stage

Body still missing

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of the Washington Post journalist, also spoke, calling for Khashoggi's body to be returned.

"I want to know what happened to his body," she said in her speech. "I want his friends to be released from jails. I want that those in power are held accountable for their actions." 

"All the world's eyes are on the kingdom of Saudia Arabia, and this issue will follow them everywhere," she added.

She was joined on stage by the Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who told her "You are not alone. No one should should ever have to endure what you did."

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses media at Ankara airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Presidential Press Service )

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Turkey shares audio recordings

    November 10: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reveals that officials from Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • Men gather at the symbolic funeral service for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Fatih Mosque courtyard in Istanbul. (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Symbolic funeral prayers

    November 16: A symbolic funeral prayer for Khashoggi is held in the courtyard of the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. Yasin Aktay, advisor to President Erdogan, speaks at the service.

  • Turkish police search two villas with the help of sniffer dogs as part of the investigation into murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/O . Orsal)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi-owned villas searched

    November 26: Turkish forensic police bring the investigation to the Turkish province of Yalova, where sniffer dogs and drones search two Saudi-owned villas in the village Samanli.

  • Amnesty International demonstrator hold up signs outside the barricaded Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul to mark 100 day since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    100 days since killing

    January 10: Amnesty International Turkey members demonstrate outside the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, marking 100 day since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. One woman holds up a street sign which reads "Jamal Khashoggi Street". The organization has called for an international investigation into the case.

  • Türkei Istanbul | Protest gegen Mord an Jamal Khashoggi vor Konsulat Saudi-Arabiens (picture-alliance/abaca/Depo Photos)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi murder trial begins

    January 3: The Khashoggi trial begins in Saudi Arabia, where state prosecutors say they will seek the death sentence for five of the eleven suspects. A request for the gathered evidence has been send to Turkish authorities. A date for the second hearing has not yet been set.

  • UN human rights expert Agnes Callamard shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara (pictur-alliance/AP Photo/Turkish Foreign Ministry/C. Ozdel)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    UN inquiry team in Turkey

    January 28: Agnes Callamard, who is leading the UN probe into the handling of the Khashoggi case, arrives in Ankara where she meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The human rights expect will stay in the country for the rest of the week to speak with prosecutors and others involved in the case.

    Author: Ashutosh Pandey


UN efforts to investigate the murder have stalled in recent months and it is unknown whether anyone will ever face trial.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's claims that he seeks to modernize the absolute monarchy with strict Islamic laws have faced redoubled skepticism since Khashoggi's murder.

Watch video 04:24

DW speaks with UN special rapporteur on Khashoggi report

ed/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Jamal Khashoggi's murder unresolved, one year on

Key Saudi figures in the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation have so far escaped trial for his death. But while UN efforts to deliver justice have stalled, difficult questions about the killing still won't go away. (02.10.2019)  

Yemen's Houthi rebels: Who are they and what do they want?

Much is made of reported Iranian support for the Yemeni rebels in international relations — yet the movement has its own homegrown, anti-imperial roots. DW examines the group's history, activities and alliances. (01.10.2019)  

UN investigator: Khashoggi's death has forever tarnished Saudi crown prince's image

A UN report has blamed Saudi state officials for the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi but those suspected of ordering it have so far escaped trial. The report's author told DW justice is possible — in time. (30.09.2019)  

Turkey arrests Emirati spies, probes Khashoggi link

The arrests are likely to test already tense ties between Turkey and the UAE. Turkey is a center for Arab dissidents who are targeted by regional intelligence services. (19.04.2019)  

Jamal Khashoggi: UN finds 'credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to murder

The UN said that Khashoggi was "the victim of a brutal and premeditated" murder, "planned and perpetrated" by Saudi officials. The journalist was allegedly strangled in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (19.06.2019)  

Saudi Arabia offers foreign tourists visas for first time

Saudi Arabia is finally opening its doors to foreign tourists as part of economic and social reforms. Skeptics don't see many wanting to visit an ultra-conservative country with a bad image in the West. (27.09.2019)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW speaks with UN special rapporteur on Khashoggi report  

UN expert eyes probe of Saudi prince in Khashoggi death  

Related content

dw freedom Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi's murder unresolved, one year on 02.10.2019

Key Saudi figures in the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation have so far escaped trial for his death. But while UN efforts to deliver justice have stalled, difficult questions about the killing still won't go away.

Saudi Arabien | Mohammed bin Salman bei der Abschlusszeremonie des «Crown Prince Camel Festival»

Saudi prince warns of 'unimaginable' oil prices 30.09.2019

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called for global action against Iran, warning of "unimaginably high" oil prices otherwise. He also described the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as "a mistake."

Leute halten Bilder von Jamal Khashoggi während der Demonstration vor dem saudi-arabischen Konsulat

UN investigator: Khashoggi's death has forever tarnished Saudi crown prince's image 30.09.2019

A UN report has blamed Saudi state officials for the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi but those suspected of ordering it have so far escaped trial. The report's author told DW justice is possible — in time.

Advertisement