 Khashoggi killers get 20 years in prison | News | DW | 07.09.2020

News

Khashoggi killers get 20 years in prison

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to 20 years in prison over the murder of dissident reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Another suspect received a 10-year jail term, while two others were ordered to serve seven years in prison.

Leute halten Bilder von Jamal Khashoggi während der Demonstration vor dem saudi-arabischen Konsulat (imago/Depo Photos)

Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to 20 years in prison for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reducing the initial death sentences handed out in 2019.

Another person received a 10-year sentence, while two others were given seven-year jail terms.

Read more: Can Saudi Arabia afford human rights abuses?

The verdicts issued by the Riyadh Criminal Court against the eight Saudi nationals brings an end to the case of the slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Khashoggi.

Outspoken critic of Saudi regime

The Saudi Arabian dissident fled his homeland in September 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in the United States. 

He subsequently penned newspaper articles critical of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In addition, Khashoggi was vocal in his disapproval over the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

On 2 October 2018, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain marriage papers, but was never seen leaving.

jsi/dj (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

