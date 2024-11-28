Khan protest: Pakistan reporter Matiullah Jan arrested

Matiullah Jan's arrest sparks outcry over alleged abduction and terrorism charges. He was covering a protest by supporters of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A journalist in Pakistan investigating violence during a protest march for the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by Islamabad Police.

Television host Matiullah Jan, who also has a big presence on YouTube, has been charged with terrorism, drug peddling, and attacking police, according to his lawyer Imaan Mazari.

"It is no less than a joke," she said. "There is not an iota of truth in these charges."

Jan and colleague 'abducted'

Thousands of Khan supporters marched on central Islamabad demanding that the former leader be released on Tuesday.

Jan's colleague Saqib Bashir said they were collecting data from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on the casualties after the march when they were taken.

They had both been picked up by men wearing black uniforms, blindfolded and bundled into a car.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Jan at the Margalla Police Station in Islamabad on Thursday, indicating he was arrested at a checkpoint in the capital.

Geo TV reported that Jan would be brought before the anti-terrorism court later on Thursday.

Calls for Jan's immediate release

The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed "grave alarm" over Jan's "abduction" and demanded his immediate release.

"Authorities must ensure Jan's safety and immediate release," the organization wrote on social media.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan called for Jan's immediate and unconditional release, noting he was arrested while covering the recent protests in Islamabad.

"This authoritarian tactic to silence journalists must cease," the HRCP said.

lo/zc (Reuters, DW sources)