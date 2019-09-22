Key EU countries agree on sea migrant redistribution scheme

Interior ministers from Germany, France, Italy and Malta have reached agreement on a redistribution mechanism for migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Monday.

"We have come up with regulations for a temporary emergency mechanism ... that will help Italy and Malta," Seehofer said after a meeting in the Maltese capital, Valletta.

The meeting in Malta reflected the country's position as a frequent destination for migrants bound for Europe

Italy and Malta have recently been closing their ports to vessels that have rescued migrants who have got into distress at sea trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe. Both countries have insisted that the migrants can only disembark when other EU states agree to take them in, which has often triggered a lengthy negotiation period that has left the migrants stranded at sea, sometimes for weeks.

Seehofer said the exact quotas for each country would have to be discussed at a meeting of EU interior ministers on October 8.

He has previously said Germany would take in 25% of migrants rescued off Italian territory.

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

