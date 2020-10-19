 Kenya’s ′waste warriors′ rely on trash for income | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 19.10.2020

DW News

Kenya’s 'waste warriors' rely on trash for income

Kenya’s poorest earn a living by scouring dumpsites for waste they can sell to recycling facilities. But the downturn in hospitality and tourism as a result of the coronavirus pandemic means scavenging has become even less lucrative than before.

Watch video 01:25

