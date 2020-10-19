Kenya’s 'waste warriors' rely on trash for income

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Kenya’s poorest earn a living by scouring dumpsites for waste they can sell to recycling facilities. But the downturn in hospitality and tourism as a result of the coronavirus pandemic means scavenging has become even less lucrative than before.
Send
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Whatsapp
Tumblr
linkedin
stumble
Digg
reddit
Newsvine
Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3k8yC
Many South African townships are drowning in waste due to a lack of trash collection services. Locals in one township in Nelson Mandela Bay are quite literally getting their hands dirty with creative solutions.
This week on Eco Africa we visit Senkelle Swayne's Hartebeest Sanctuary in Ethiopia, learn how to make art by recycling old mobile phones and meet Modou Fall, a tireless anti-plastic campaigner in Senegal.
From banana leaves in the Amazon to baking paper in Italy, people have come up with unconventional ways to make masks and fight the pandemic. Some countries have already made wearing masks mandatory.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how giving women land in Burkina Faso can help the environment and visit Nigerian farmers who have improved on a traditional way to dry and preserve food.
© 2020 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version