Kenya's Ruto dismisses Cabinet after protests

The president plans to form a new smaller government following weeks of protests over high taxes and poor governance.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed almost his entire Cabinet after anti-tax protests, with immediate effect.

"I have today, in line with the powers given to me by Article 1521 and 1525 B of the constitution and section 12 of the attorney general's act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the cabinet secretaries and attorney general of the Republic of Kenya," Ruto said in a televised address outside State House in Nairobi.

Those who are to remain in their positions are prime cabinet secretary and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto looking to establish 'broad-based government'

Ruto said he made the move after listening to the people and that he "will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans, both in public and private, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government."

Ruto said this was necessary in order to expedite "radical measures" to deal with the debt burden, explore raising domestic resources and revenue, expanding job oportunities, eliminating wastage and also "slaying the dragon of corruption."

Deadly protests a turning point

Ruto was forced to back down on planned tax hikes in the face of public outrage and protests that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

Kenya's National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) earlier this month said that 39 people had been killed and 361 were injured in the countrywide protests that began in June.

The demonstrations began peacefully, but then descended into chaos that even saw country's parliament breached and ransacked.

