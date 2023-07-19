  1. Skip to content
Kenya's Ruto warns opposition over protests

Andrew Wasike | Isaac Kaledzi
59 minutes ago

The opposition in Kenya has again called for protests over the rising cost of living and tax hikes. But the government has issued a warning that it will deal firmly with protesters who cause any harm during rallies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U7hp
Kenya's President William Ruto during a speech in Nairobi
Kenya's President William Ruto's patience with protestors appears to be running outImage: Monicah Mwangi/REUTERS

Kenya's President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to opposition leaders over ongoing anti-government protests in the country. He said his administration will not tolerate opposition leaders exploiting constitutional provisions to hold opposition rallies as a pretext to incite violence and jeopardize the safety and stability of the nation.

"It is not going to be business as usual, and we are not going to (allow the use of) certain provisions of the constitution to cause mayhem, to cause anarchy, to destroy property, to destroy lives merely because we are hiding behind certain provisions of the constitution," Ruto announced.

"The same constitution mandates government to protect lives, property, and interests of all other Kenyans," he added.

The opposition organized three days of protests over tax hikes, which resumed on Wednesday. The capital Nairobi witnessed pockets of stand-offs between demonstrators and the police, as protestors burned tires and hurled rocks at officials in the Kibera neighbourhood. Security forces were seen firing tear gas in response.

This has resulted in schools and many businesses in central Nairobi being closed the next day, with police erecting checkpoints on all roads leading to the State House.

Cost of living protests immobilize Kenya

Opposition leader Raila Odinga meanwhile said that Kenyans should all get involved in the anti-government protests, extending the crippling events from one protest a week held on Mondays originally to three-day protests every Wednesday to Friday.

Odinga explained that the decision to prolong the protests was a direct response to the overwhelming public demand for change:

"As Kenyans, we have a duty to liberate ourselves as we have always done. It has never been easy, it will not be easy, but it has been done," he told followers.

The escalating cost of living and the implementation of new taxes on petroleum products have been a source of growing worry for many Kenyans who have expressed disappointment at Ruto's government, which has only been in office since last September.

Martin Oloo is one of them. The Nairobi resident told DW that he would join the protests to voice his dissatisfaction with the living conditions in Kenya, but added that he is worried about a potential crackdown on protesters by security forces, whose actions he referred to as a provocation:

"They [police] cannot come here to remind us about peace. Why should they come here and provoke our peace? We know very well that we will be peaceful, so they shouldn't come here and provoke us," he said.

Kalonzo Musyoka, one of the leaders of the protests, meanwhile told DW that the protests this week were intended to be peaceful:

"[We] insist on peaceful demonstration in accordance with the law of the land, and the supreme law of the land is our constitution, which guarantees the freedom of peaceful demonstrations," he said.

Protests against tax hikes: DW spoke with people in Nairobi

But last week, similar protests across the country claimed at least 15 lives, according to authorities, while many more people were left injured.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki has urged both the police and protestors to maintain law and order in the country, stressing that anyone committing what he referred to as "monkey business" would face serious consequneces.

Calls for dialogue

A number of churches and civil rights groups have called for an end to the protests, urging President Ruto and opposition leader Odinga to resolve their differences through dialogue.

"It is not too late for (Odinga's opposition alliance) Azimio to halt the planned protests and give talks another shot in the wider interest of the country," said Stephen Kipchumba Cheboi, chairman of Kenya's National Council of NGOs. 

Similar sentiments were expressed by several foreign embassies, who issued a joint statement on Tuesday: "We recognise the daily hardship faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through a meaningful dialogue."

However, many Kenyans reject that notion of entering a dialogue, as President Ruto's decision to increase taxes, with which the government hopes to tackle its growing debt repayments, flies in the face of his personal brand as a champion of the interests of the poor.

Those who voted for him last year feel disappointed, while those who supported the opposition feel reaffirmed in their conviction, willing to storm the streets in hopes of change.

Did Raila Odinga use protests for political interest?

Edited by Sertan Sanderson

