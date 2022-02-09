 Kenya′s ′Onion Doctor′ | Africa | DW | 17.02.2022

Africa

Kenya's 'Onion Doctor'

Lucy Wangari started an unusual consulting business: dealing with onion farming. She's made the niche her own in Kenya, and wants to spread knowledge beyond big commercial farms.

Watch video 01:31

After working on a big commercial farm, Lucy Wangari realized she could help small scale farmers in rural Kenya. Lucy formed the 'Onion Doctor' consulting team, and has created a nice for herself assisting other farmers reach her potential. 

