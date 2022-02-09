Kenya's 'Onion Doctor'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Lucy Wangari started an unusual consulting business: dealing with onion farming. She's made the niche her own in Kenya, and wants to spread knowledge beyond big commercial farms.
After working on a big commercial farm, Lucy Wangari realized she could help small scale farmers in rural Kenya. Lucy formed the 'Onion Doctor' consulting team, and has created a nice for herself assisting other farmers reach her potential.